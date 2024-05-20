Cricket introduces new unlimited Apple smartwatch plan
Cricket Wireless is trying to make the Apple Watch more appealing by launching an unlimited plan just for Apple’s smartwatch. Not only that, but for the first time the carrier will offer the Apple Watch Series 9.
Starting May 17, the Apple Watch lineup that consists of Apple Watch SE, Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2, is available to customers. The carrier’s new Unlimited Smartwatch Plan allows new and existing customers to access talk, text, data and app notifications without needing their iPhone nearby for as low as $10 per month.
On top of that, customers can set up their Apple Watch using the same number as their compatible iPhone thanks to NumberSync. Apple Watch for kids is also an available option through Family Setup. The latter allows kids in the family who do not have their own iPhone to benefit from many of the fitness, communication, and safety features of the Apple Watch.
Keep in mind that even though this is advertised as an “unlimited” plan, Cricket says that it may temporarily slow data speeds if the network is busy.
Here is how it works. First off, customers can choose different Apple Watch options in store. Each Apple Watch model unlocks an immediate credit at point of sale followed by a recurrent monthly account credit for either six to 10 months.
- Apple Watch SE – from $289.99 due at sale (then $60 in credit over 6 months)
- Apple Watch Series 9 – from $489.99 due at sale (then $100 in credit over 10 months)
- Apple Watch Ultra 2 – from $784.99 due at sale (then $150 in credit over 10 months)
