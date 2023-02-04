Crazy but genius plan? Apple removes buttons from iPhone 15 in biggest change since Face ID

But what we want to focus on here is the “buttons” on the new iPhone, which are likely to use tech that Apple’s already used before. And wehether we’re talking about the MacBook’s trackpad that isn’t really a surface you can press but instead sends vibration feedback, or the iPhone 7’s home button which also vibrates to make you feel like you’re pressing it, Cupertino has tons of experience in making “fake buttons”.

Play/pause/skip music and adjust volume via the pressure-sensitive “buttons” (similar to how you do it on AirPods Pro)





New pressure-sensitive buttons could finally make launching the camera without unlocking iPhone possible; no more missed photos (fingers crossed)

If Apple says so, you might be able to use the new pressure-sensitive buttons as a two-stage shutter key (as they should be able to recognize different levels of pressure), or even analog zoom for taking photos/videos, where you can hold down/swipe on the buttons to zoom in and out while holding the phone with one hand

Trigger Reachability (the iPhone’s one-handed mode); currently done by swiping down on the home bar on the bottom of the iPhone’s screen (if enabled)

Launch Siri - currently done by holding down the power button, which is a feature I’ve turned off on my iPhone, as I tend to trigger it accidentally

Multiple Apple Pay options depending on your input (short press, long press, double, triple press, etc.)

Physical triggers in games - although this would prove tricky due to the iPhone’s button placement (unless Apple plans to move things around or add an Edge Sense panel, similar to that of the HTC U12+/Pixel 2)

If “quick actions” are part of Apple’s plan for the iPhone 15’s buttons, those different actions could be performed slightly differently

By removing traditional buttons, Apple could make iPhone waterproof (but risks making it less reliable); Cupertino misses perfect opportunity to bring back Touch ID





So, with all that being said, and considering the iPhone 15’s new “buttons” will be similar to those of the HTC U12+, here is a quick list of features Apple might/could make possible thanks to the new pressure-sensitive tech that’s expected to give the new buttons the power of sensing how hard you press them…The technology would likely have the ability to sense both presses and taps, but also (potentially) recognize swipes (like the iPhone 8’s home button, the MacBook’s trackpad, the AirPods’ stem), which could open the doors to dozens of new ways of interacting with iPhone 15. It's also likely that Apple will let users choose how hard they press the buttons and for how long.I would imagine the new buttons could make it so that you are able to perform different actions based on the app you are in. For example, when in music streaming apps, the buttons could act as your standard media controls (plus play/pause/skip), but offer a completely different set of functions when you’re in the camera app.Although this new tech sounds exciting, you know buton-less buttons can be tricky to use because HTC has a whole instructions page on its website dedicated to helping HTC U12+ users learn how to deal with them.