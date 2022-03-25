Covid-19 testing phone app proves a viable diagnostics tool with 92% accuracy

An Australian company's Covid-19 diagnostics phone test has proven to work in 92% of the cases (PDF), detecting infections with the Omicron and Delta variants alike. The ResApp counts on the phone's microphones to record and analyze the sounds that a person with infected by Covid-19 lungs would emit.





Done at home, in coronavirus testing centers or hospitals, the ResApp's test subjects returned positive or negative rates with accuracy akin to the announced credibility of rapid antigen test, while the app company's spokesperson confirmed that its accuracy actually exceeds that of "real-world measured sensitivity of rapid antigen testing" returned by tests that patients do at home.





The creators of the ResApp have gotten regulatory approval for phone applications that can screen the sound of your cough for other respiratory diseases such as pneumonia or asthma, from where testing for Covid-19 became only logical and natural.





Their sound screening technology can even detect the labored breathing of people with sleep apnea, so the ResApp could quickly become one more tool in the ongoing struggle for fast and accurate Covid-19 infection diagnosis with tools people already have, like their phones.



