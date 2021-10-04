If selected, you could earn $2,500 for staying off social media for 25 days

Could you stay away from all social media for a month to collect $2,500? Would you stay away from all social media for a month to collect $2,500?you stay away from all social media for a month to collect $2,500? AT&T online authorized sales agent All Home Connections has announced the Social Media Detox. In simple terms, stay away from all social media for 25 days to get paid.





To get started, you will need to apply by filling out the application found by tapping on this link . The deadline to submit your application is October 25, 2021, at 12 pm noon MT. During the week of November 1st, the applicant selected to detox off social media will be informed via email and that is when everything starts.

Can you stay away from all social media apps for 25 days to collect $2,500?







If you are the one chosen to detox off social media, for the first five days, you will track your mood while making no changes. You will continue to use social media as you normally would. Over the next 25 days, you will delete all social media apps from your phone and tablet. All Home says that you will need to "resist the temptation to peek on your computer or over a friend’s shoulder!"





During the 25 days that you are not using social media, you will "set goals and work on them regularly" while using a special app that you're provided to track your mood and activities. Once the month ends, you will explain how you were affected by the detox via a video or a write-up.







If you are the applicant chosen to participate, you will receive a swag bag of goodies to help you survive the 25 social media-free days. This will include:





Insta-print camera

Journal or planner

Books

Board games

Baking supplies

Language-learning app

The Adventure Challenge scratch-off book

Mood tracker app

Take the time to learn something useful that you've been wanting to master. Learn the guitar, or with the free language-learning app that you'll be provided, take the time to start understanding how to speak Spanish, French, Italian, Hebrew, etc.





The sponsor of the Social Media Detox, All Home Connections, says, "Social media connects people who can’t meet in person—a superpower that has always helped people build community and saved millions from loneliness during social distancing last year. But lately, if you find yourself social “notworking” vs. engaging meaningfully—as many do—you might notice a new crick in your neck or an uptick in anxious thoughts."



You will still be able to use other apps as long as they are not considered social media platforms







Can you do it? Can you go 25 days without Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram? It might help to know that you will receive $2,500 to ignore social media for 25 days. That is $100 for each day that you go without it. Are you worried about social media withdrawal? Afraid that despite the items in the swag bag you won't know what to do with yourself? You might surprise yourself.





So what have you got to lose? In fact, you have potentially $2,500 to gain and the notoriety of having the strength and the willpower to ignore the siren call of social media for almost a full month. And you can still use other apps during the 25 days.





If you're unsure what apps you can use while detoxing, All Home Connections says in a FAQ section that "This detox doesn’t apply to all digital tools, just to social media platforms where you can post content, view content from other users, and interact through comments, likes, and shares. Feel free to continue using other online tools (e.g. video call apps, relaxation apps, etc.) if they get you closer to your goals for detoxing from a social media setting."