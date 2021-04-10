Cook's suggestion to vote using the iPhone is called "preposterous"

Did you know you can vote on your Apple iPhone? Sure, you can pick which performer you think should win The Voice or American Idol . But we don't think that this is what Apple CEO Tim Cook had in mind when he spoke on Kara Swisher's podcast about allowing Americans to vote using their iOS handsets.





We can understand why Cook would bring up this idea now. With the new Georgia voting law designed to reduce the number of people participating in an election, allowing Americans to vote on their mobile devices could have the opposite effect and make voting more accessible to all. During the podcast, Cook made it clear that this is what he has in mind.







The Apple CEO said,"I think we’re probably all having the wrong conversation on voting rights. We should be talking about using technology. How can we make it so simple that our voting participation gets to 100? Or it gets really close to 100."











Of course, Cook's idea was quickly shot down by Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose. A Republican, LaRose has responded to the Apple CEO's suggestion by calling it "preposterous." La Rose also felt compelled to take a shot at Cook.







Talking to Fox News, the Ohio Secretary of State ended up calling Apple's top executive an unflattering name. He called Apple's top executive "a classic example of one of these, kind of, elites, thinking they have a simple solution to a complex problem." LaRose's concerns included the possibility that voting on an iPhone could help reveal how people voted in an election.







LaRose also pointed out that "You have to have the technological competence to do it right, and that may exist sometime in the near future, but it is more complicated than people realize." However, considering all the things that we can do with our phones these days, voting for president using an iPhone doesn't sound preposterous at all.