You can now control your smart home devices with Home Assistant on your Wear OS watch

You can now control your smart home devices with Home Assistant on your Wear OS watch0
Home Assistant stated that it wanted the app on the smartwatch to be independent of the phone application. So, in other words, you should be able to control your favorite smart appliances at home even if your phone is not near you.
To add or remove devices from the Favorites list, you can use the Settings screen in the Wear OS or the phone apps. You can also use the phone to change the order of your devices.
The new Home Assistant Wear OS app also comes with instant widget updates to the Home Assistant widget on your phone. When you toggle something on your watch, the widget on your phone will immediately reflect the change.
Although Home Assistant released the Wear OS app on the Google Play Store, the app is still in its beta period, and the team is still working on it. The Home Assistant team also warns that in order for some of the features to work, both the phone and watch apps must be on the same version.
Although Home Assistant released the Wear OS app on the Google Play Store, the app is still in its beta period, and the team is still working on it. The Home Assistant team also warns that in order for some of the features to work, both the phone and watch apps must be on the same version.