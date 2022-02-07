Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G concept render stars in video

A concept render of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra comes to life in a video produced by LetsGo Digital that is designed to look like a genuine Samsung ad. And no, your eyes are not playing tricks on you. The render of the Galaxy S22 Ultra, created by Parvez Khan of Technizo Concept, looks like a Galaxy Note 22 with its squared-off corners and silo for the included S-Pen.





This is a brilliant strategy and here's why. Those who miss the Galaxy Note line will purchase the Galaxy S22 Ultra and those who usually purchase the Galaxy S Ultra model will also buy it. For Samsung , it's a win-win.











If you didn't know better, you might believe that the video was a true official teaser for the premium handset which is supposed to feature a Gorilla Glass Victus protected 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED curved display with a variable refresh rate between 1-120Hz. Depending on where you live, your phone will sport either a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset or an Exynos 2200 SoC (both of which are manufactured by Samsung Foundry using its 4nm process node).





On the back is a quad-camera setup with a 108MP sensor driving the primary camera, a 12MP camera sensor behind the ultra-wide lens, a pair of 10MP camera sensors are employed for the two telephoto lenses, and there is a front-facing camera powered by a 40MP sensor. Configuration options include 8 or 12GB of memory and 128/256/512GB storage. A version with 1TB of memory will be available in limited markets





A 5000mAh battery keeps the lights on and the device has an IP rating of 68 for dust and water protection. The Galaxy S 22 Ultra will be available in Black, White, Burgundy, and Green. Pricing in Euros is alleged to be €1249 for 8GB RAM/128GB storage; €1349 for 12GB RAM/256GB storage; and €1449 for 12GB RAM/512GB storage.





Keep in mind that right up through the day of the Unpacked event (February 9th), you can reserve a pre-order which will net you $50 in store credit that can be used toward the purchase of accessories. The event will begin at 10 am ET and can be viewed via Samsung's YouTube page





Using font that resembles the one that Samsung uses for its commercials, the ad shows the concept render of the Galaxy S22 Ultra while the words "Meet the new Galaxy" appear on the screen. The "P-shaped" camera array is displayed at an angle before we see the thin-bezeled display make an appearance.

The bottom of the phone reveals a speaker, the USB-C port and the silo for the S-Pen. The curved-sides of the display can be easily spotted and when the Samsung logo is displayed, you'll feel as though you've just viewed an official Samsung promotional video.

