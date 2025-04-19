Refurbished iPhone 13 from just $268

Nvidia and other chipmakers book 4nm production at TSMC's Arizona fab to avoid tariffs

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Processors Huawei
The iconic TSMC silicon wafer logo appears on the top of a building.
When the U.S. tightened its export controls in 2020 it blocked Huawei from receiving cutting-edge chips designed by its own HiSilicon unit. Foundries using American chip manufacturing equipment were banned from shipping 5G and other chips to Huawei. After the Mate 40 flagship was released by Huawei in 2020, the company was forced to ship phones using Snapdragon application processors tweaked to work at 4G speeds.

This ended when Huawei turned to SMIC, China's largest foundry and the third largest in the world after TSMC and Samsung Foundry, to build the 7nm Kirin 9000s for the Mate 60 line. Having SMIC build the application processor allowed Huawei to bring 5G back to its phones without violating the sanctions. One negative for Huawei, its mosr most advanced smartphone chipset is three process nodes behind the competition (5nm, 3nm, and 2nm).

For example, due to sanctions that prevent Chinese firms from obtaining advanced chip manufacturing equipment, Extreme Ultraviolet (EUV) Lithography machines are banned from being shipped to SMIC and other Chinese foundries. As a result, SMIC cannot build chips using a process node more advanced than 7nm. Considering that TSMC and Samsung Foundry are shipping 2nm chips later this year, you can see how the U.S. chip sanctions are negatively impacting Huawei and SMIC.

Last week, President Donald Trump brought up the possibility of imposing a semiconductor tariff that would have the effect of adding an import tax on semiconductors imported into the U.S. The goal would be to force chipmakers to build more chips inside the U.S. A report in DigiTimes says that chip buyers who previously refused to source their chips from the U.S. because of the price are now beating down the doors at TSMC's Arizona facility hoping to buy chips manufactured in the U.S.to avoid paying the tariffs.

If you took Economics 101, can you answer this? What happens to prices when there is heavy demand and limited production capabilities. If you said that prices soar, you are right. And that is the situation in which we find ourselves today. TSMC is expected to raise prices sharply on a process node that is already expensive. In fact, 2nm wafer prices, at $30K a pop, are approximately 50% higher than the pricing for 3nm wafers when that node launched a couple of years ago. 

Even before tariffs on semiconductors are imposed, higher smartphone prices in the U.S. appear likely.

Recommended Stories
The silicon wafers are the building blocks of application processors since the chips are built in layers on the wafer and are sliced and diced to become individual chips. The high price of 2nm wafers has been cited as the reason why Apple decided to use TSMC's 3rd generation 3nm process node for the A19 and A19 Pro SoCs that will power the iPhone 17 line. Originally, it was thought that Apple would use the 2nm process node for the A19 and A19 Pro APs.
Did you enjoy reading this article?
There's more to explore with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
Read the latest from Alan Friedman

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile is working on a glitch that caused some customers with AutoPay enabled to be charged twice
T-Mobile is working on a glitch that caused some customers with AutoPay enabled to be charged twice
T-Mobile Tuesdays giveaways may never be the same again
T-Mobile Tuesdays giveaways may never be the same again
T-Mobile might soon make up for one of its most controversial changes of the last couple of years
T-Mobile might soon make up for one of its most controversial changes of the last couple of years
So much for free? T-Mobile's damage control backfires spectacularly
So much for free? T-Mobile's damage control backfires spectacularly
Sorry, Los Angeles: AT&T outage will last two months
Sorry, Los Angeles: AT&T outage will last two months
Pricing expected to evolve after T-Mobile acquisitions
Pricing expected to evolve after T-Mobile acquisitions

Latest News

T-Mobile rival may have revealed something it wouldn't want you to know about its satellite program
T-Mobile rival may have revealed something it wouldn't want you to know about its satellite program
Verizon free flagship deal was ironically the last straw for one customer
Verizon free flagship deal was ironically the last straw for one customer
T-Mobile's failure to read the room correctly could cost them postpaid customers
T-Mobile's failure to read the room correctly could cost them postpaid customers
Generous 33% discount makes the JBL Live Pro 2 a sub-$100 bargain
Generous 33% discount makes the JBL Live Pro 2 a sub-$100 bargain
T-Mobile reveals why some users’ bills remain unchanged
T-Mobile reveals why some users’ bills remain unchanged
iPhone 17 Pro looks stunning in renders of different colored cases
iPhone 17 Pro looks stunning in renders of different colored cases
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless