Comcast launches first-of-its-kind "watch to unlock" capability for Xfinity customers

Comcast launches first-of-its-kind “watch to unlock” capability for Xfinity customers
Comcast is betting big on the Olympics this year. The telecom giant introduced a host of new features and functionality for The Olympic Games in the last few weeks, including enhanced 4K, interactive athlete experiences, personalized playlists, and more.

Today, Comcast is back in the news with yet another interactive experience aimed at those who plan to watch the 2024 Paris Olympics. Dubbed “Passports to Paris,” this first-of-its-kind “watch to unlock” capability allows Xfinity Rewards members to earn stamps in their digital passport through interactive quizzes and polls, which can be redeemed for rewards online or in the app.

Xfinity Rewards members who watch select live coverage of the Olympics on NBCUniversal’s broadcast and cable networks, as well as streaming on Peacock can unlock bigger and better rewards the more they watch and interact.

It’s also worth mentioning that the longer you’re a Xfinity customer, the more you’ll be getting. Xfinity Rewards offers customers a mix of special perks, unique experiences and product benefits, including $1 movie night, digital discount codes to sites like the NBC Store or Bravo.com, tickets to local sporting events and more.

Comcast announced that as an added benefit, the first 20,000 participants will unlock a limited-edition Olympic Games Paris 2024 pin and passport stamp: a platform first for pairing digital and physical rewards.

Passport to Paris "watch to unlock" capability | Image credits: Comcast

The new Passport to Paris interactive experience is accessible through The Olympics hub on Xfinity X1. Simply scan QR code above to be redirected to the Xfinity Rewards portal where you’ll be able to activate the experience and start playing.

If you haven’t yet used Xfinity Rewards until now, you’ll be happy to know that this is available for free to all Xfinity customers. Make sure to sign up in the Xfinity App or online if you haven't already.
Cosmin Vasile
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

