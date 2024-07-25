Comcast launches first-of-its-kind “watch to unlock” capability for Xfinity customers
Comcast is betting big on the Olympics this year. The telecom giant introduced a host of new features and functionality for The Olympic Games in the last few weeks, including enhanced 4K, interactive athlete experiences, personalized playlists, and more.
Today, Comcast is back in the news with yet another interactive experience aimed at those who plan to watch the 2024 Paris Olympics. Dubbed “Passports to Paris,” this first-of-its-kind “watch to unlock” capability allows Xfinity Rewards members to earn stamps in their digital passport through interactive quizzes and polls, which can be redeemed for rewards online or in the app.
It’s also worth mentioning that the longer you’re a Xfinity customer, the more you’ll be getting. Xfinity Rewards offers customers a mix of special perks, unique experiences and product benefits, including $1 movie night, digital discount codes to sites like the NBC Store or Bravo.com, tickets to local sporting events and more.
The new Passport to Paris interactive experience is accessible through The Olympics hub on Xfinity X1. Simply scan QR code above to be redirected to the Xfinity Rewards portal where you’ll be able to activate the experience and start playing.
If you haven’t yet used Xfinity Rewards until now, you’ll be happy to know that this is available for free to all Xfinity customers. Make sure to sign up in the Xfinity App or online if you haven't already.
Xfinity Rewards members who watch select live coverage of the Olympics on NBCUniversal’s broadcast and cable networks, as well as streaming on Peacock can unlock bigger and better rewards the more they watch and interact.
Comcast announced that as an added benefit, the first 20,000 participants will unlock a limited-edition Olympic Games Paris 2024 pin and passport stamp: a platform first for pairing digital and physical rewards.
Passport to Paris "watch to unlock" capability | Image credits: Comcast
