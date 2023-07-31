Galaxy Z Fold 5, Flip 5 screens won't survive as long under certain weather conditions





But the number of folds that the newly unveiled foldables can handle, based on data from Bureau Veritas, drops sharply in the cold weather. At -4 degrees Fahrenheit, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 are rated for only 30,000 folds. Now we don't think you have to worry about the temperature getting to 140 degrees no matter where you live-at least not for this summer! But -4 degrees Fahrenheit is a possibility during the harsh winter months in some regions.









At 30,000 folds, that would work out to a little over 41 folds a day for two years and a little more than 27 folds a day over three years. Of course, unless you live inside a restaurant freezer, it is unlikely that you'll be subjected to this cold a temperature every day for two or three years. The infographic also shows how the new teardrop hinge, excuse me, "Flex Hinge" (as Samsung calls it), creates a gap-free compact design. And it also highlights the new 3.4-inch cover display for the Galaxy Z Flip 5 .



Pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 or Galaxy Z Flip 5 right now! Preorder the Z Fold 5 at up to $1170 off! For a limited time during the Galaxy Z Fold 5 preorder period, Samsung gives a free storage upgrade and up to $1000 trade-in credit! Receive an extra $50 discount applied at checkout by tapping on the deal button below. $1170 off (61%) Trade-in Gift $749 99 $1919 99 Pre-order at Samsung Preorder the 512GB Z Flip 5 for just $50 with trade! From now until August 11, trade a phone with Samsung for up to $900 credit and get the 512GB version for the price of 256GB, or for just $50 with the maximum trade and Samsung's all-new exclusive $50 discount applied at checkout, available only if you get the phone by tapping the deal button below. $1070 off (96%) Trade-in Gift $50 $1119 99 Pre-order at Samsung Grab Z Fold 5 or Z Flip 5 on Amazon at up to $320 off! Get a free Galaxy Z Fold 5 or Flip 5 storage upgrade to 512GB plus $200 or $150 off in the form of an Amazon gift card! $270 off (24%) Trade-in Gift Pre-order at Amazon





According to the infographic, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 employs UPC Plus (Under Panel Camera) on the internal display. The technology has been improved to allow the front-facing camera to remain "hidden" (although you can still see it) but with more pixels covering the camera, the display looks better.



