Galaxy Z Fold 5, Flip 5 screens won't survive as long under certain weather conditions
According to an infographic released by Samsung, at 77 degrees Fahrenheit, you can expect to get 200,000 folds out of your Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5. At 140 degrees, which is much warmer than the record-setting summer temperatures many in the U.S. have experienced thus summer, the two foldables can be expected to survive 150,000 folds each.
But the number of folds that the newly unveiled foldables can handle, based on data from Bureau Veritas, drops sharply in the cold weather. At -4 degrees Fahrenheit, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 are rated for only 30,000 folds. Now we don't think you have to worry about the temperature getting to 140 degrees no matter where you live-at least not for this summer! But -4 degrees Fahrenheit is a possibility during the harsh winter months in some regions.
At 30,000 folds, that would work out to a little over 41 folds a day for two years and a little more than 27 folds a day over three years. Of course, unless you live inside a restaurant freezer, it is unlikely that you'll be subjected to this cold a temperature every day for two or three years. The infographic also shows how the new teardrop hinge, excuse me, "Flex Hinge" (as Samsung calls it), creates a gap-free compact design. And it also highlights the new 3.4-inch cover display for the Galaxy Z Flip 5.
According to the infographic, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 employs UPC Plus (Under Panel Camera) on the internal display. The technology has been improved to allow the front-facing camera to remain "hidden" (although you can still see it) but with more pixels covering the camera, the display looks better.
Both the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Galaxy Z Flip 5 can be pre-ordered right now with the release date for both foldables set for August 11th.
