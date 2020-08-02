Android Software updates Apps Camera

Hidden code reveals possible new camera features for the Pixel line

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Aug 02, 2020, 1:06 PM
Hidden code reveals possible new camera features for the Pixel line
The latest version of the Google Camera app is version 7.5 and some Pixel users running the Android 11 beta received an update yesterday that brought the latest iteration of the app to their phones. 9to5Google broke down the app and discovered some of the new features that could be coming soon to the Camera app. One such feature is Audio Zoom, currently available on phones like the Apple iPhone 11 series, the Samsung Galaxy S20 line and the Motorola Edge+. With Audio Zoom, the sounds of a subject that you're zooming in on get louder the closer you zoom in.

This has yet to be made available for the Google Pixel phones but it could be coming eventually. One of the strings of code discovered summed up the feature perfectly: "Boost the sound where the user is zooming in on." Nokia, whose Audio Zoom technology is employed on the Oppo Find X2 and X2 Pro, says, "Audio Focus technology enables the selection of desired direction and attenuates the incoming sounds from other directions. When the strength of this effect is controlled dynamically — for example, together with the video camera’s visual zooming — then the effect is called Audio Zoom."

It also appears as though Google is adding a new Motion Blur feature to the camera app. It could fit in right alongside other modes already offered such as Night Sight, Photo Sphere, and Time Lapse. When enabled, Motion Blur could deliver DSLR quality blurring an action photograph similar to the way bokeh blurs surface in portrait mode.

Strings of code also reveal that Google is working on Flash Intensity, a feature that would allow a Pixel user to customize the intensity of the flash. The code discovered is relatively straightforward and says, "flash_intensity_for_photo_modes," and "flash_intensity_for_photo_modes_enabled." However, with the Pixel's celebrated Night Sight, which allows users to snap viewable photos under dark conditions without flash, Google might not have been in a hurry to offer this feature which can already be found on certain Android handsets.

Lastly, while sharing a photo using the Camera app is (excuse us) a snap, a new feature will bring that same ease to sharing videos to the following social media and messaging apps:

  • Discord
  • Facebook
  • Facebook Messenger
  • Google Hangouts
  • Google Messages
  • GroupMe
  • Helo
  • imo
  • Instagram
  • KakaoTalk
  • Kik
  • LINE
  • ShareChat
  • Signal
  • Skype
  • Slack
  • Snapchat
  • Telegram
  • Textra
  • Twitter
  • VSCO
  • Verizon Messages
  • Viber
  • WeChat
  • WhatsApp
Keep in mind that some or all of these features might never be added to the Google Camera app. And we don't have a timeline on when to expect those that do get greenlit.

Related phones

Pixel 4
Google Pixel 4 View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

8.7
 Based on 6 Reviews
$780 Pixel 4 on
$625 Google Pixel 4 on
  • Display 5.7 inches
    2280 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Dual camera)
    8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
    6GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 2800 mAh
  • OS Android 10
Pixel 4 XL
Google Pixel 4 XL View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

8.8
 Based on 5 Reviews
$820 Pixel 4 XL on
$775 Google Pixel 4 XL on
  • Display 6.3 inches
    3040 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Dual camera)
    8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
    6GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3700 mAh
  • OS Android 10

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Google Pixel 5G lineup leaks: Pixel 5 coming this fall with $499 Pixel 4a 5G
Popular stories
Two more OnePlus Nord phones are on the way: Billie 1 & Billie 2
Popular stories
Google Pixel 4a detailed in full before launch: specs, cameras, price, availability
Popular stories
Insane Motorola Razr (2020) 5G leak reveals design for the first time

Popular stories

Popular stories
Sprint's name could live on and T-Mobile will (indirectly) join forces with Best Buy on August 2
Popular stories
Samsung Unpacked lineup confirmed: Galaxy Note 20, Fold 2, Tab S7 (5G), more
Popular stories
T-Mobile starts to close and rebrand Sprint stores says its construction director
Popular stories
Samsung might stop selling the Galaxy Note 10 as soon as the Note 20 comes out
Popular stories
Apple officially announces a delay in the launch of the 5G iPhone 12 series
Popular stories
Tipster 100% confident Google Pixel 4a will launch on August 3

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless