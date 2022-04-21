CNN+ streaming service shuts down just one month after launch
Following the example of its owner, Warner Bros. Discovery, CNN launched its own streaming service less than a month ago. The so-called CNN+ has even been added by other similar services to their offering, so it was definitely exposed to wider audiences right after launch.
Unfortunately, CNN+ didn’t manage to gather a healthy number of subscribers and the owner doesn’t think things will improve in the long run, so it took the only decision possible to avoid losing even more resources: shutting down the service.
In an official statement, Discovery's J.B. Perrette said that “in a complex streaming market, consumers want simplicity and an all-in service which provides a better experience and more value than stand-alone offerings, and, for the company, a more sustainable business model to drive our future investments in great journalism and storytelling.”
CNN has invested hundreds of millions of dollars into its streaming service, and even gone the extra mile to poach popular faces from other networks, such as Chris Wallace from Fox News and Kasie Hunt from NBC. That just makes the decision to shut down CNN+ one month after launch the more stunning for both customers and workers.
CNN+ was supposed to stream hours of daily live programming and weekly shows for just $3 per month. The streaming service will continue to be functional until April 30.
Although some of the CNN+ programming will be available through Warner Bros. Discovery’s streaming services, CNN+ will not live on and will be shut down on April 30, the company announced today. More importantly, all CNN+ subscribers “will receive prorated refunds of subscription fees,” CNN confirmed.
As far as the CNN+ staffers goes, CNN CEO Chris Lich noted in an internal memo (via CNN Business) that “all CNN+ employees will continue to be paid and receive benefits for the next 90 days to explore opportunities at CNN, CNN Digital and elsewhere in the Warner Bros. Discover family.” Those who don’t find a place within the company will receive a minimum of six months of severance.
