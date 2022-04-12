Roku adds important new streaming service, but you’ll have to pay for it

Roku adds important new streaming service, but you’ll have to pay for it0
Starting this week, Roku users can access content offered through CNN+, the subscription streaming from CNN. Although the new service doesn’t come for free, the fact that the option is there should be good enough.
In case you didn’t know CNN+ offers about 8-12 live daily shows, new CNN+ Original Series and a library of more than 1,000 hours of programming from the CNN Original Series and CNN Films teams. Subscribers also get access to the streamer’s Interview Club feature on desktop, mobile and tablets, which houses a passionate community.
- 7:00 AM ET: 5 Things with Kate Bolduan
- 8:00 AM ET: Go There
- 9:00 AM ET: Big Picture with Sara Sidner
- 11:00 AM ET: Reliable Sources Daily
- 4:00 PM ET: The Source with Kasie Hunt
- 5:00 PM ET: The Global Brief with Bianca Nobilo
- 6:00 PM ET: Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?
- 7:30 PM ET: The Newscast with Wolf Blitzer
Of course, to get access to the robust content offering available on CNN+, you have to pay either $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year. The good news is a 7-day free trial is available via the Roku channel store for those who want to try it before becoming subscribers.
Things that are NOT allowed: