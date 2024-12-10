Nothing's CMF Phone 1 allegedly explodes in a man's pocket, causing fatal accident
A man has lost his life and another is seriously injured after a tragic incident that may be involving the CMF Phone 1.
CMF is Nothing's budget-friendly brand and the CMF Phone 1, launched in July 2024, is quite popular in Asia. It comes with a price tag that doesn't break the bank and a unique design.
Authorities in India are looking into it after a tragic incident in Maharashtra, India, claimed the life of a man on Sunday. Reportedly, the man's CMF Phone 1 exploded in his pocket while he was riding a motorcycle. Another person that was also riding on the motorcycle sustained severe injuries, according to local reports.
The story is also being reported on X by various tipsters:
The phone, purchased just over a month ago, allegedly exploded in the victim’s pocket, causing him to lose control of the vehicle. The accident resulted in his death, while the other passenger was injured. Investigations are ongoing, but preliminary reports suggest the phone’s battery may have been responsible for the explosion.
Launched in July 2024, the CMF Phone 1 has not been linked to any similar incidents before. Nothing, the parent company, has yet to issue a statement regarding the matter.
Here are six essential tips for smartphone battery safety:
CMF phone 1 blasts.#CMF#CMFPhone1#Blastpic.twitter.com/ydq37vXnC4— Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) December 8, 2024
That's why it's extremely important to keep an eye on your phone and its battery. Here are a few key precautions to minimize risks:
Here are six essential tips for smartphone battery safety:
- Avoid overheating: Keep your phone in a cool, well-ventilated area, especially while charging or during heavy use. Avoid placing it in direct sunlight or near heat sources.
- Use certified chargers: Always use the charger and cable provided by the manufacturer or certified third-party accessories. Avoid cheap, uncertified chargers that can damage the battery.
- Don’t charge unattended: Avoid leaving your phone charging overnight or in unsupervised areas. Unplug it once it reaches full charge to prevent overheating.
- Inspect for damage: Check your phone and battery for visible damage, such as cracks, leaks, or swelling. If you notice any signs of damage, stop using the device and contact the manufacturer.
- Update your software: Install system updates promptly, as they often include fixes for battery optimization and safety.
- Avoid excessive draining: Don’t let your battery frequently drop to 0%. Try to keep it between 20% and 80% for optimal health and longevity.
Have you ever had trouble with your phone's battery?
