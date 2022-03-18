Clubhouse's new Wave update makes it easier to start a room with friends who are online

Clubhouse app gets "Wave Bar" for people who are currently online

The Wave Bar opens social rooms and not private ones. This pretty much means that friends of all the participants in the audio chat will be able to join the conversation. Understandably, there's always the option to decide to keep the convo private: there is an option to quickly lock the room to private if you decide you want to.





According to Clubhouse, many rooms that are created on the app are all people catching up with friends and spontaneous conversations. The blog post reads that this is actually what makes Clubhouse great, that it is quite user-friendly to this type of spontaneous, casual moments throughout daily life.







This is not the only new feature Clubhouse has recently gotten

