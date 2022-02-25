Clubhouse gets a text chat feature for live audio rooms

Clubhouse getting text chat for its voice rooms in a major change

Creators can choose to disable text chat when starting a new audio room if they don't feel like having the feature. Additionally, the audience will also be able to report comments in the chat and provide feedback to moderators, so that the text chat is safe from trolls.







Earlier, Clubhouse expanded its platform to the web

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up