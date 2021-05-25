Cloud vs external SSD/HDD storage: Which one to choose depending on your needs

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





Go for Cloud storage if you want:





Accessibility





It's simple - cloud storage is stored "in the cloud", or in other words on your the respective provider's server. You can literally access it from anywhere in the world, at anytime, and from pretty much any modern device with an operating system. Your Android phone, your iPhone, tablet, PC, Mac - you name it. This is a convenience that can't be overlooked.





On the other hand, SSD/HDD storage is physical. You need to remember to take it with you in order to use the files you've stored there. The great news is that modern SSD devices are very portable, so we wouldn't say carrying them is a bother.





It's all going to depend on a few factors such as:





What do you need the storage for:

The main device you're going to use the storage with:



Do you: A) tend to lose/misplace your gadgets

B) you take care of them

If the "A" category describes you best, then you're probably a casual user, who looks to find a place for their family photos/videos; you are a student; you run a business that requires a lot, but less demanding admin work; you are creative and like to edit your photos (and you have many of them), videos, or even podcast on the fly.

That's when you want a cloud-based storage. If your needs don't exceed 2-10GB of storage, there are a few free cloud services that will serve you well. For example, iCloud gives users 5GB or free storage, while Amazon Prime lets you upload unlimited number of photos/videos on Amazon Photos (only photos and videos though!).

However, if you fall into the "B" bracket, then you're probably a professional who needs to work with large video, audio, or other media files. As mentioned earlier, these people need fast storage speeds, which can help them get things done. Cloud storage is great if you need to share files, and even video editing libraries, but it won't let you edit directly on the cloud.

"C" category, you're probably very creative, or... very confused (or both)! Make sure you backup your files, regardless of which option you choose. In fact, this is a good advice for everyone. Don't forget that you can always get an If you are in thecategory, you're probably very creative, or... very confused (or both)! Make sure you backup your files, regardless of which option you choose. In fact, this is a good advice for everyone. Don't forget that you can always get an AirTag Smart Tag , or Tile tracker for you SSD/HDD, so you wouldn't panic every time you misplace it.

What else is out there



Micro SD cards are still around! In fact, they are cheaper than ever. It is believed that are still around! In fact, they are cheaper than ever. It is believed that Apple is bringing back the Micro SD card slot with the next iteration of the MacBook Pro. This will definitely have positive impact, and will help bring Micro SD cards back in fashion. Will they make it to the iPad/iPhone? Unlikely. However, we also weren't expecting to see them on the new MacBook, so... who knows!

Flash drives are also cheap and portable. Of course, speeds won't be SSD-like, but they are great for storing files just for the sake of storing them. You probably won't be doing any "pro" editing work on a flash drive.

Remember that the read/write speeds of your device are also crucial! Even the fastest SSD won't perform to its best capacity, if it's plugged into a port that isn't capable of keeping up with the read/write speeds.

Cloud services have become part of everyone's life. You might not realise it, but even if you open a PowerPoint presentation which was sent to you via email (or Dropbox), you've used the cloud. While the cloud may make external SSD/HDD storage seem obsolete, it still hasn't managed to replace it completely. Let's see why, and choose the best option for you.