Circle to Search lands on PC

With Google Lens in Chrome, you can quickly search for anything you spot on your screen. Whether it’s a frame from a video, a slide in a live stream, or an image on a webpage, just highlight it, and Lens will provide answers directly within your tab. You can keep browsing while you explore the new info you’ve uncovered.On Windows and Mac, the Lens icon isn't featured in the address bar. Instead, you'll find a new "Search with Google Lens" option in the overflow menu. You can even pin it alongside other side panel shortcuts for quick access.It's great to see Circle to Search being integrated into more of Google's platforms, as it's a super handy feature. It can save you tons of time by cutting down on endless searching and scrolling through results to find the info you need.