Chrome on Android's New Tab Page gets a Material You makeover: thicker bars and rounded cards

Old NTP vs New NTP





These changes may seem minor, but they pack a punch in terms of visual coherence. The NTP, a frequently accessed part of the browser, now feels more polished and in sync with other Google apps. Plus, the increased padding doesn't impact content visibility, ensuring the focus remains on your browsing needs.The Material You makeover started rolling out with version 119 and is now picking up pace with version 120. If you're eager to get your hands on it, and you feel comfortable tinkering with feature flags, you can enable this new look by enabling chrome://flags/#enable-surface-polish to experience the 4x2 grid of favicons. You also get additional options within the flag to enable a carousel showcasing 12 frequently visited pages. Additionally, if you're a fan of the old search bar, chrome://flags/#query-tiles-ntp lets you bring back the previous search queries.