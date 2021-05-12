Chrome on iPhone and iPad gets Search and Dino minigame widgets
Chrome Dino game widget
The Dino widget will launch Google Chrome and then its dinosaur minigame with just a single tap. If you don't know about the Dino game, it's a fun endless runner that's built into all versions of Chrome, and sports simple tap controls.
Chrome Search widget
This new widget might not be as fun as the Dino one, but it makes up for that by being very useful to have. It's but a simple Google Search widget, meaning you just need to tap it in order to start your web search, saving you the two extra steps of having to launch the Chrome app and then tapping the search bar.
Here are Google Chrome's three widgets you can have right now, with the two new ones included:
To get the widgets, just make sure you have the Google Chrome app on your iPhone or iPad and it's updated to the latest version.
If your apps don't auto-update, simply head on over to the App Store, search for Chrome and tap the "Update" button next to its name. If there's no such button and the only option is to "Open" the app, then it's already updated to the latest version and you have the widgets.