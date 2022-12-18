Android version of Chrome app receives useful shopping tool



If you're the type of person that likes to browse for the lowest price before making a purchase, Google recently announced something that is going to be of interest to you. The price tracking feature found in the desktop version of the Chrome browser is now available on Chrome's Android app.





Google says, "Available starting in the U.S. on desktops and Android devices, next time you’re shopping, select "track price" in the Chrome address bar. You can manage the products you’re tracking through the side panel, or through the notifications you receive."





Using the mobile Chrome app for Android, eligible pages will display a lozenge-shaped button at the top of the screen that reads, "Track Price." The left side of the button will show the price-tracking icon which is a bell with the "+" symbol to the upper right of the bell. This is the same setup that you'll see on the desktop version of Chrome. Tapping on the icon will cause a popup on the bottom of the screen to surface; the latter includes a toggle switch for price-tracking that says "Get alerts if the price drops on any site."









If the price for an item you're tracking drops, you will receive a notification from Google that not only includes the new, lower price but also states where you can find the item at that lower price. The tracker runs across multiple stores and websites so you won't have to track the same item in several stores in order to get the best deal.





Even though Google says that the new feature is available in the U.S. for Android users, so far this writer hasn't seen it on my Pixel 6 Pro running Android 13 QPR2 Beta 1. It might be too late to use for this year's holiday shopping season but it will be available for next year's holidays and for all of the birthdays and other times that you'll be shopping until then.

