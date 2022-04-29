 Chrome for Android could soon get a much needed quality-of-life feature - PhoneArena
Tabs—the thing that piles up in your browser like that mountain of dirty laundry you used to build while in college. How bad would it be if you couldn’t easily restore all those ever so important Chrome tabs for work, studying, and your favorite pick of online entertainment?

Well, even though users have had the ability to automatically restore all their closed Google Chrome tabs on PC and Chromebooks, the same cannot be said about the Android version of the app. Thankfully, though, there is a chance this will change sometime in the future.

This hopefully upcoming old/new “Restore all tabs” feature was just spotted as an added experimental flag in the Chromium Gerrit. The entries seem to be really recent, though, so there is no clear information on when Chrome for Android would receive this update. (via AndroidHeadlines)

The first place where the “Restore all tabs” feature would pop up should be the Canary version of Google Chrome, which is where experiments with the app are done almost every day.

If you are feeling adventurous, you can download the Canary version of Google’s browser from the Play Store yourself but remember that this is not a stable build of the app, so you might experience some bugs and issues.

Restoring your multiple tabs on Android should be very similar to the process on the PC and Chromebook versions of the app. In other words, all you would need to do is go to “Recently closed” under the Recent tabs section, and voilà, you can get your precious pile back.

If the feature does end up coming to Chrome on Android, there is a pretty good chance that it would also be able to fully restore tabs opened as a group, which users still have to do manually to this day.
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless