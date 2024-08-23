Chick-fil-A plans to launch a streaming video service that is food for your mind

You probably know Chick-fil-A for the more than 3,000 individual restaurants that the company owns and which dot many cities in the U.S. According to Deadline, soon you might think about Chick-fil-A as more than a place to score a tasty fried chicken sandwich . That's because the company plans to launch its own streaming platform that will show original programs. The report from Deadline says that Chick-fil-A has been working with production companies and studios as it looks to obtain original unscripted wholesome programming. The chicken sandwich purveyor is also looking to add licensed content and content it purchases.





If you're familiar with Chick-fil-A, the decision to stick with family-oriented programming is no surprise. The stores are all closed on Sunday as the company follows the religious beliefs and values of Chick-fil-A founder S. Truett Cathy (1921–2014) who was a devout Southern Baptist. As a result, the company is reportedly looking at streaming a family friendly game show created by Glassman Media and Sugar 23. This show already has an order for 10 episodes.











Glassman Media is the company behind NBC's "The Wall." Sugar23 might be best known for Netflix's "13 Reasons Why." The latter was a series focused on teen angst and suicide which would seem to be out of place on a platform run by a company with Southern Baptist values. Still, the new program created by the partnership is just a game show which means that unless it is Match Game '25, Chick-fil-A management should have no problem with it.







Since the shows are unscripted, we can expect game shows, reality shows and perhaps talk shows to appear on the platform. The budget for these kinds of shows is in the range of $400,000 for each half-hour of programming. Deadline says that it has been told by its sources to expect the service to launch later this year and there have been discussions about including animation and scripted programs. For now, one source said that this news is positive for the struggling reality television industry.





Heading up programming for the platform will be Brian Gibson who worked on The History Channel's remake of "Top Gear" along with Fox’s version of "The X Factor. Gibson reportedly has been in touch with producers trying to obtain content. Chick-fil-A has experience producing original programs as it created content for its website including a series of short animated films titled "Stories of Evergreen Hills."



We should see the Chick-fil-A streaming video platform available to install from both the App Store for iOS and iPadOS, and the Play Store for Android devices.

