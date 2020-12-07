Santa could use a Surface Duo to help with his lists

Microsoft has been pushing out ads for the Surface Duo hoping that the dual screened device ends up under some more trees in time for the holiday shopping season. The software giant calls the device a productivity tool. That's because the pair of 5.6-inch AMOLED panels (each with a 1350 x 1800 resolution) can open at 180 degrees into a tablet-sized 8.1 -inch 1800 x 2700 display.











Google and Microsoft have teamed up to give some of Google's core Android apps and Microsoft's Office related apps special treatment based on the dual screen form factor for the Surface Duo . Check out the latest 10-second ad for the device and you can see what makes it so different, even when compared to foldables like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 . In the ad, which is called Holiday Spirit, we see a Surface Duo user creating a holiday gift list for Santa that includes Headphones, a Fitness Tracker , and Boots for Hiking. You can then drag the handwritten list and drop it into Outlook which is open on the second display. You can then send the list to Santa. And with the optional Surface Pen, the Surface Duo should be the gift that many companies hand out to their most important employees for the holidays, even those working from home.





Thanks to the cutting edge hinge, the Surface Duo features a Laptop mode that allows you to use the device as though it were a small laptop. With Tent mode, the Duo is positioned like an upside down "V" and positioned on a night table where it can be used as an alarm. There are many different reasons why the Surface Duo makes you more productive.





The Surface Duo is available with 128GB or 256GB of storage priced at $1,399.99 and $1,499.99 respectively. That works out to $46.67 a month or $50 monthly. The Surface Duo can be purchased unlocked from Microsoft or carrier locked to AT&T. It also will work on Verizon and T-Mobile.





We know of at least one Holiday related figure who could use a Surface Duo to help him make his annual list of who is naughty and who is nice.

