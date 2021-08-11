Save on iPhone 12 5G with 12m plan

The Cellairis Bundle — complete device protection for your iPhone

Advertorial by Cellairis: the opinions expressed in this story may not reflect the positions of PhoneArena! 
disclaimer   
 
There are tons and tons of cases and protectors for your smartphone out there nowadays. However, few offer as much peace of mind as Cellairis does.

Cellairis specializes in two fields, both of which play off of each other and ultimately work towards long-term device protection.

For one, Cellairis offers an excellent phone repair service, where you can either drop your device off at a physical location or send it in for repairs. Second, it also sells tough cases and screen protectors to make sure that you don't need to make that trip to the repair shop in the first place.

Combine the two services together and you have the Cellairis Bundle — the bundle that "makes accidents un-happen".

Shop Cellairis Bundle here


What is included with the Cellairis Bundle?


  • The Showcase case with military-grade drop protection
  • Tempered glass screen protector
  • Two years of free screen repairs

Here's how it works — as soon as you get your bundle, apply the case and screen protector and register your device's IMEI with the Cellairis service (you get informational material on how to do all that with the bundle).

If, at some point over the two years post-purchase, the unthinkable happens, you drop your phone, and it breaks despite having a case and screen protector on — Cellairis will front that cost and replace your screen for free (in cases where this repair can't be made, due to lack of OEM parts, you can get up to $150 in compensation).

If the screen protector cracks, but your phone's display is intact — congratulations, you dodged a bullet. You can still take the Cellairis Bundle to a store and get a free screen protector installed on your device again, as long as you are within that 2-year warranty period.

The Cellairis bundle is available for all contemporary iPhones, starting with the iPhone 6 and going all the way up to the most recent iPhone 12.

Shop Cellairis Bundle here



