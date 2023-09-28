Case maker bets wrong on iPhone 15 Pro line and produces 30,000 cases with the wrong cutout

we were aware of the rumors of the action button for months.

we decided to go with a cutout instead of a button a) because we couldn't be certain that they would be using the action button, and b) we were hopeful that the cutout would still provide a reasonably good experience.

now that we've got phones in hand, we're equally disappointed by the experience of the action button. we just can't credibly claim that we "make the best case" if we don't have a button there.

iPhone 15 Pro and





As a result, those with a Peak Design case on theirand iPhone 15 Pro Max have a cutout that has the Action Button well recessed under the lip of the case which means that you have to somehow fit your finger into the cutout deep enough to reach the button.





iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max cases a chance to get a properly fitting accessory. In a video posted on YouTube , Dering says that the company produced 30,000 cases. Half the cases have already been sold, the executive said on the video. He said that they are "selling like hotcakes" which he says is due to the case being "literally the best phone case in the world." Of course, Dering is biased. Nonetheless, we have to give him some credit for giving buyers of his firm'sandcases a chance to get a properly fitting accessory.





There are three options that those with the ill-fitting case can choose from: There are three options that those with the ill-fitting case can choose from:





Request a button-fix kit and a $15 gift certificate for PeakDesign.com. The kit is being developed and is expected to be ready by the middle of November. However, even Dering admits that he isn't sure of its "viability." If it doesn't work, customers will have to choose option number 2 or option number 3.





The second option is for customers to keep their cases as-is but receive a $40 gift card for PeakDesign.com. The last option is to get a free replacement case with an updated button. These cases are expected to be released in late November.





Once again on Reddit, Dering writes, "As lousy as this situation is, it's actually a wonderful opportunity to show to our customers that there really is a difference when you buy a Peak Design product. We stand behind what we do, full stop, even when it takes a swipe at the bottom line. Short-term losses in profit are puny compared to the importance of brand reputation."