CarPlay gains support for Apple Music Classical with new update
Apple Music Classical has now been added to CarPlay and will allow you to easily find and listen to classical music in your car. Both Apple Music and Apple Music Classical are now available in CarPlay so you can discover and enjoy your favorite compositions.
Previously, classical music listeners needed to use Apple Music in their cars, as CarPlay only supported it and not Apple Music Classical. Now, a new update makes Classical available as well.
Apple Music Classical is an app that Apple launched back in 2023. It is a music-streaming service focusing on classical music. The app has over 5 million tracks in its huge catalog with classical music, and you can enjoy your favorite pieces there in high quality.
The app's been getting some useful updates recently. It recently got a new Recently Added section, where you can see thousands of album booklets, and you can also discover something new with a weekly Top 100 chart. The app is free for subscribers of Apple Music.
I really like the fact that Apple has now added Apple Music Classical support to CarPlay. I believe that enjoying classical music while driving is a great idea: I somewhat struggle to imagine somebody road-raging when they are appreciating some Mozart.
The integration is pretty straightforward: you can access your library, playlists, and other recommendations from the Apple Music Classical app in the CarPlay interface. You can also ask Siri to search in CarPlay for composers, artists, works, and instruments within Apple Music Classical.
Image Credit - AppleInsider
CarPlay is Apple's solution for car displays, which enables you to use your iPhone apps on your car's built-in display. It is great for drivers as it lets you easily use navigation, listen to music, and do other things without taking your attention of the road for too long to fiddle with your phone.
