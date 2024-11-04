Driving with CarPlay got smarter with the rollout of Apple Intelligence in iOS 18.1

iOS 18

Last but not least, Apple Intelligence introduces a new feature for notifications that can boost your Driving Focus mode – or any other Focus mode you use while driving. The new Reduce Interruptions Focus in.1 leverages AI's understanding of language to filter notifications, ensuring you only receive those that truly seem urgent. Everything else? Silenced.Actually, you can apply this smart filtering to any Focus mode you have, including Driving. Just head to Settings > Focus, and when you're editing a Focus mode, you'll find a new toggle: Intelligent Breakthrough & Silencing. This toggle allows Apple Intelligence to determine what's important, just like the dedicated Reduce Interruptions Focus.These updates may seem subtle at first, but together, they're set to make CarPlay feel much smoother and more useful while driving. Personally, I think the new notification capability for Driving Focus mode is pretty awesome. After all, when you're behind the wheel, your eyes should be on the road – not glued to a screen, right?