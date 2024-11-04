Get 23% off Apple Watch Series 9!

Driving with CarPlay got smarter with the rollout of Apple Intelligence in iOS 18.1

Last week, Apple rolled out the first wave of its Apple Intelligence features with iOS 18.1. And it's not just the iPhone, iPad, and MacBook that are getting a taste of these AI updates – CarPlay is also getting in on the action with three small Apple Intelligence enhancements.

A few Siri tweaks and an improved Focus mode


A recent report highlights that some of the Apple Intelligence features introduced with iOS 18.1 are making their way to CarPlay, too. For starters, Siri's redesigned interface has been integrated into CarPlay. Instead of the floating orb that used to sit at the bottom, Siri now surrounds the entire screen with a soft, glowing presence that matches the experience on the iPhone, giving it a more unified feel across Apple devices.

The next enhancement revolves around Siri's voice. Thanks to Apple Intelligence, the digital assistant sounds more conversational and natural than ever, delivering responses that are clearer and more expressive.

Video Thumbnail
Apple Intelligence brings several new AI-powered features to Apple’s devices. | Video credit – Apple

Last but not least, Apple Intelligence introduces a new feature for notifications that can boost your Driving Focus mode – or any other Focus mode you use while driving. The new Reduce Interruptions Focus in iOS 18.1 leverages AI's understanding of language to filter notifications, ensuring you only receive those that truly seem urgent. Everything else? Silenced.

Actually, you can apply this smart filtering to any Focus mode you have, including Driving. Just head to Settings > Focus, and when you're editing a Focus mode, you'll find a new toggle: Intelligent Breakthrough & Silencing. This toggle allows Apple Intelligence to determine what's important, just like the dedicated Reduce Interruptions Focus.

These updates may seem subtle at first, but together, they're set to make CarPlay feel much smoother and more useful while driving. Personally, I think the new notification capability for Driving Focus mode is pretty awesome. After all, when you're behind the wheel, your eyes should be on the road – not glued to a screen, right?
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Junior News Content Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

