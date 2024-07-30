Hit design app Canva expands AI repertoire

– Cameron Adams, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer at Canva, July 2024

Video credit – Leonardo.Ai





Leonardo.Ai is a popular Australian AI platform that lets users create art, images, and even videos with just a simple description. It quickly gained a huge following thanks to its user-friendly interface and impressive results, making AI-powered content creation accessible to everyone.Thanks to this deal, Magic Studio will likely get some more powerful tools or introduce new generative AI capabilities powered by Leonardo’s models directly in Canva. Such an upgrade might just be a welcome addition for Canva’s over 170 million users.