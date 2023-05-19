Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Canon is allegedly looking to partner up with a phone manufacturer

Camera
1
Canon is allegedly looking to partner up with a phone manufacturer
For some time now, some phone manufacturers have been getting into partnerships with popular camera brands in an effort to improve the shooting experience and image quality of the phones they produce. That, and to make them sound/look more appealing.

A couple of examples that are probably more known are Xiaomi and Leica, as well as OnePlus/Oppo and Hasselblad. Zeiss has also partnered with the likes of Nokia and Vivo. Now, one of the biggest names in the world of cameras might also be joining the others in this practice — Canon.

The information is coming from a reputable leaker called Digital Chat Station, which has gone to the Chinese social media Weibo to share that Canon is looking at teaming up with smartphone manufacturers. Unfortunately, they don't say which one, in particular, Canon has its eyes on. Given the aforementioned partnerships, though, we can deduce which ones it could be. (via AndroidAuthority)

First of all, the chances of someone like Samsung or Google entering such an agreement are quite slim. These two companies have enough clout on their own so there isn't much benefit for them in this case. Much more likely are some of the other brands such as Huawei, Honor, Realme, or even Motorola.

What can we expect Canon to contribute? Well, that is anybody's guess. History has shown that the level at which the camera company contributes to the end product can vary greatly. From sometimes being practically unnoticeable to other cases where you have full-on hardware.

Canon is very well known for its color science, so there is a good chance that we might see some implementation of that expertise. This would be similar to what most partnerships of this kind focus on. What would be truly awesome, however, is some kind of special compatibility with Canon's professional cameras.

Popular stories

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra drops to its lowest price ever on Amazon
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra drops to its lowest price ever on Amazon
Samsung announces the military-ready Galaxy S23 Tactical Edition, XCover 6 Pro Tactical Edition
Samsung announces the military-ready Galaxy S23 Tactical Edition, XCover 6 Pro Tactical Edition
Verizon's rumored new Unlimited plans would ask subscribers to pay for perks they now get for free
Verizon's rumored new Unlimited plans would ask subscribers to pay for perks they now get for free
A majority of Pixel owners will jump to another brand at the next opportunity according to survey
A majority of Pixel owners will jump to another brand at the next opportunity according to survey
Samsung's unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 4 is STILL on sale at record discounts with no strings
Samsung's unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 4 is STILL on sale at record discounts with no strings
Pixel 6 and 7 users experiencing horrendous battery life and overheating issues
Pixel 6 and 7 users experiencing horrendous battery life and overheating issues
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Mobile workstation Microsoft Surface Pro X is 43% off for a limited time
Mobile workstation Microsoft Surface Pro X is 43% off for a limited time
Galaxy Z Flip 5: The first Samsung foldable that has the power to convert iPhone users - worth it?
Galaxy Z Flip 5: The first Samsung foldable that has the power to convert iPhone users - worth it?
HTC makes it official; new U23 Pro 5G phone to be unveiled May 18th
HTC makes it official; new U23 Pro 5G phone to be unveiled May 18th
Verizon's rumored new Unlimited plans would ask subscribers to pay for perks they now get for free
Verizon's rumored new Unlimited plans would ask subscribers to pay for perks they now get for free
Looking to position itself as a player in search, TikTok offers iOS, Android search widgets
Looking to position itself as a player in search, TikTok offers iOS, Android search widgets
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Limited Edition is not what it sounds like
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Limited Edition is not what it sounds like
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless