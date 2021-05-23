Camera fixes, May security patch, and more are available now for OnePlus 7 series phones
An update has been disseminated for all four OnePlus 7 series handsets which includes patches for the OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T, and the OnePlus 7T Pro. With a little more than a week left in the month, the software includes the May Android security update. The software also fixes a problem that occasionally prevents those using Google Fi with one of these models from receiving incoming phone calls.
The update improves the swiping experience for Shelf. This is another page that is accessed by swiping down from the top of the screen and is used for widgets and shortcuts. OnePlus says that the over-the-air update will be released in stages with a limited number receiving it at first, followed by a broader rollout after it becomes clear that the software has no bugs.
To update your OnePlus 7 series phone, go to Settings. If an update is ready to be downloaded and installed, you'll see it at the top of the list. If one is not there, you can try and coax one out by scrolling down, tapping Systems and then clicking on System updates.