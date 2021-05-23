$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

 View

$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

 View
Android Software updates Camera OnePlus

Camera fixes, May security patch, and more are available now for OnePlus 7 series phones

Alan Friedman
By Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
May 23, 2021, 9:56 PM
Camera fixes, May security patch, and more are available now for OnePlus 7 series phones
An update has been disseminated for all four OnePlus 7 series handsets which includes patches for the OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T, and the OnePlus 7T Pro. With a little more than a week left in the month, the software includes the May Android security update. The software also fixes a problem that occasionally prevents those using Google Fi with one of these models from receiving incoming phone calls.

After installing the patch to Oxygen OS 11.0.1.1, the OnePlus 7 series increases the loading speed of previewing pictures while fixing a bug that causes a delay in showing the incoming call interface on the phones. It also exterminates a bug that makes the screen look "abnormal" when making a phone call. The update improves 4G network connection on the four handsets while also improving the stability of Wi-Fi signals that are received.

There are four issues with the cameras that the update takes care of, one being a problem with the mirror effect that makes a selfie look like a mirror image instead of a reverse image. Some users have had the occasional problem getting this feature to work. Loading the update also gets rid of an "abnormal" problem that occurs when zooming in macro mode and another "abnormal" problem when continuously snapping away in Nightscape mode (the latter allows users to take viewable photos in low-light conditions).

The update improves the swiping experience for Shelf. This is another page that is accessed by swiping down from the top of the screen and is used for widgets and shortcuts. OnePlus says that the over-the-air update will be released in stages with a limited number receiving it at first, followed by a broader rollout after it becomes clear that the software has no bugs.

To update your OnePlus 7 series phone, go to Settings. If an update is ready to be downloaded and installed, you'll see it at the top of the list. If one is not there, you can try and coax one out by scrolling down, tapping Systems and then clicking on System updates.

Your OnePlus phone will automatically search for the update and if it finds one, you'll be prompted to tap on Install now. Once the update is all loaded, click on Reboot.

Related phones

7
OnePlus 7 View Full specs

User Score:

8.0
$543 Amazon
  • Display 6.4 inches 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Dual camera) 16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3700 mAh
  • OS Android 11 OxygenOS UI
7 Pro
OnePlus 7 Pro View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.3

User Score:

9.8
$1469 Amazon $305 eBay $390 Newegg
  • Display 6.7 inches 3120 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Triple camera) 16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 10 OxygenOS UI
7T
OnePlus 7T View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.0

User Score:

9.8
$500 Amazon $337 eBay $369 Newegg
View more offers
  • Display 6.5 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Triple camera) 16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3800 mAh
  • OS Android 11 OxygenOS UI
7T Pro
OnePlus 7T Pro View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.3
$543 Amazon $305 eBay $1048 Newegg
  • Display 6.7 inches 3120 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Triple camera) 16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ 8GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4085 mAh
  • OS Android 10 Oxygen OS UI

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

New Pixel 6 and 5a rumors: Whitechapel chip performance, green color, and price
by Anam Hamid,  3
New Pixel 6 and 5a rumors: Whitechapel chip performance, green color, and price
Music lovers are getting a "small" present in iOS 14.6
by Alan Friedman,  1
Music lovers are getting a "small" present in iOS 14.6
Samsung's new TV spots feature camera showdowns between Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G and iPhone 12 Pro Max
by Alan Friedman,  4
Samsung's new TV spots feature camera showdowns between Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G and iPhone 12 Pro Max
You can now make it harder for someone to spy on your use of Google services
by Alan Friedman,  3
You can now make it harder for someone to spy on your use of Google services
Motorola One Action is getting updated to Android 11 but it's not good news for all owners
by Anam Hamid,  0
Motorola One Action is getting updated to Android 11 but it's not good news for all owners
Google files patent for under-display camera designed for an upcoming Pixel model
by Alan Friedman,  1
Google files patent for under-display camera designed for an upcoming Pixel model

Featured stories

Popular stories
New Pixel 6 and 5a rumors: Whitechapel chip performance, green color, and price
Popular stories
Samsung sets big sales targets for foldable Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3
Popular stories
iPhone 12 is the world's best selling phone so far in 2021 and Galaxy S21 isn't even close
Popular stories
Flagship Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro leak with radical new design

Popular stories

Popular stories
Google files patent for under-display camera designed for an upcoming Pixel model
Popular stories
Man receives iPad Pro (2021) early, posts videos showing off the HDR mini-LED display
Popular stories
iPhone 13: Are we in for a disappointment?
Popular stories
Samsung's mid-range Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G will pack a decidedly high-end battery
Popular stories
Massive Apple Watch Series 7 leak shows off new design, green color
Popular stories
The Pixel 6 success - strangely - does not depend just on its excellence

Hot phones

This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless