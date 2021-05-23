Camera fixes, May security patch, and more are available now for OnePlus 7 series phones

OnePlus 7 , OnePlus OnePlus 7T An update has been disseminated for all four OnePlus 7 series handsets which includes patches for the, OnePlus 7 Pro , and the OnePlus 7T Pro . With a little more than a week left in the month, the software includes the May Android security update. The software also fixes a problem that occasionally prevents those using Google Fi with one of these models from receiving incoming phone calls.





After installing the patch to Oxygen OS 11.0.1.1, the OnePlus 7 series increases the loading speed of previewing pictures while fixing a bug that causes a delay in showing the incoming call interface on the phones. It also exterminates a bug that makes the screen look "abnormal" when making a phone call. The update improves 4G network connection on the four handsets while also improving the stability of Wi-Fi signals that are received.





There are four issues with the cameras that the update takes care of, one being a problem with the mirror effect that makes a selfie look like a mirror image instead of a reverse image. Some users have had the occasional problem getting this feature to work. Loading the update also gets rid of an "abnormal" problem that occurs when zooming in macro mode and another "abnormal" problem when continuously snapping away in Nightscape mode (the latter allows users to take viewable photos in low-light conditions).





The update improves the swiping experience for Shelf. This is another page that is accessed by swiping down from the top of the screen and is used for widgets and shortcuts. OnePlus says that the over-the-air update will be released in stages with a limited number receiving it at first, followed by a broader rollout after it becomes clear that the software has no bugs.





To update your OnePlus 7 series phone, go to Settings. If an update is ready to be downloaded and installed, you'll see it at the top of the list. If one is not there, you can try and coax one out by scrolling down, tapping Systems and then clicking on System updates.



