OnePlus

Best Buy — the best place to buy a OnePlus 9

Best Buy
By Best Buy
Apr 13, 2021, 8:53 AM
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Best Buy — the best place to buy a OnePlus 9
Advertorial by Best Buy: the opinions expressed in this story may not reflect the positions of PhoneArena! 

The OnePlus 9 series has recently launched, and the phones are definitely turning some heads. Both the OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9 are revered for their ability to bring some pretty good features at comparatively reasonable prices.

For those located in the US, Best Buy is one of the best locations to buy a brand-new OnePlus 9 phone. Why? Well…

OnePlus 9

$729
Buy at BestBuy

OnePlus 9 Pro

$1069
Buy at BestBuy


See it for yourself


No picture or Internet review can compare to you being able to see and touch a phone before making a purchase decision. You will be happy to know that Best Buy locations are now open, where regulations permit.

The stores adhere to strict safety procedures in order to make sure all customers can safely browse and shop Best Buy items. Once you arrive at a store, you check in with your Best Buy host, who will then assign a team member to meet your needs. Check your local store’s working hours here

Shop online confidently — support has you covered


If you still prefer to shop online, you can enjoy same-day delivery, free next-day delivery, or you can arrange to pick up your items via Curbside Pickup or from your local FedEX or UPS office.

Best Buy’s support team has you covered both during making your purchasing decision and after — you can schedule a remote support session to chat with an expert, either to recommend an item or to help you set up your new gadget once it has arrived.

