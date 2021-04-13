Best Buy — the best place to buy a OnePlus 9
The OnePlus 9 series has recently launched, and the phones are definitely turning some heads. Both the OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9 are revered for their ability to bring some pretty good features at comparatively reasonable prices.
See it for yourself
No picture or Internet review can compare to you being able to see and touch a phone before making a purchase decision. You will be happy to know that Best Buy locations are now open, where regulations permit.
The stores adhere to strict safety procedures in order to make sure all customers can safely browse and shop Best Buy items. Once you arrive at a store, you check in with your Best Buy host, who will then assign a team member to meet your needs. Check your local store’s working hours here
Shop online confidently — support has you covered
If you still prefer to shop online, you can enjoy same-day delivery, free next-day delivery, or you can arrange to pick up your items via Curbside Pickup or from your local FedEX or UPS office.
Best Buy’s support team has you covered both during making your purchasing decision and after — you can schedule a remote support session to chat with an expert, either to recommend an item or to help you set up your new gadget once it has arrived.