Buy now, build credit? Apple Pay Later first to hit credit reports
Last year, Apple Pay Later became available for all qualifying US residents. With this service, eligible customers can split a purchase made with Apple Pay into four equal payments over six weeks without any interest or fees. Until now, using short-term buy now, pay later (BNPL) or pay-in-4 (Pi4) loans, like those offered through Apple Pay, didn't impact your credit report. However, this is about to change.
Starting February 28, loans through Apple Pay Later will be noted on Experian credit reports with a BNPL designation. While existing traditional credit scores won't reflect this change, upcoming credit scoring models may incorporate it.
Jennifer Schulz, CEO of Experian North America, added:
In the dynamic landscape of mobile payments, the ascent of apps like Apple Pay and Google Pay is hard to overlook. Recent stats reveal a staggering $53 billion global market in 2022. These apps, including heavyweights like Apple Pay and PayPal, have become household names, boasting a combined user base of 3.37 billion.
Experian, in partnership with Apple, will now include users' BNPL information in their credit reports (via Apple Insider). This makes Apple Pay Later the first BNPL service to have its data reflected in Experian credit reports.
Jennifer Bailey, Apple's Vice President of Apple Pay and Apple Wallet, stated:
We designed Apple Pay Later with our users’ financial health in mind, and an important part of this is ensuring that their loans are reflected in their overall financial profiles. By reporting Apple Pay Later loans to Experian, we aim to help promote greater transparency and responsible lending for both the borrower and the lender, while providing users with the opportunity to further build their credit.
We applaud Apple for taking this meaningful first step and look forward to working with other leading BNPL providers to drive greater transparency that will benefit lenders and consumers alike.
Now, amidst this surge, the US Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) has proposed a substantial regulatory shift. The plan is to subject the digital payment and smartphone wallet services of tech giants such as Google, Apple, PayPal, and Block's CashApp to a level of supervision akin to traditional banks.
