Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Weird bug makes texting between iPhone and Android even worse

iOS Android
1
Weird bug makes texting between iPhone and Android even worse
Texting between iPhone and Android has never been easy, despite Google's every attempt and cheeky jab during ads and keynote events to make Apple do something about this. As if things weren't bad enough, now there is a horrible bug plaguing messaging between the two platforms.

The issue was first spotted on Reddit, where numerous users have stated that texting from an Android phone to an iPhone is adding an extra digit to the phone number, turning it into an incorrect one. Interestingly, this issue seems to occur with Android users that own an AT&T phone. (via 9to5Mac)

More precisely, the bug makes iPhones place a "+" sign at the beginning of the phone number, which transforms it into a fake international one. It is not clear whether it is the carrier or the device itself that is causing this.

The reports state that once the iPhone owner sends a text message to an Android user and gets a reply, the reply starts a new thread but with the aforementioned "+" at the beginning of the Android user's phone number. Responding to the message in this new thread results in an invalid number error on the iPhone owner's side, but the message is nevertheless received by the other party.

Put a bit more simply, the Android user can only send messages via the new (bugged) thread, while the iPhone can send them only in the original one without getting an error. In other words, the two parties are forced to use two threads in order to communicate.

Now, before you go on and start some wild conspiracy that Apple is trying to sabotage even more texting between iOS and Android, keep in mind that this is very likely a problem caused by the carrier. Otherwise, it would have affected users that are not on AT&T. For now, if you own an iPhone and want to text an Android user that's on AT&T, just use a different messaging app.


Popular stories

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra drops to its lowest price ever on Amazon
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra drops to its lowest price ever on Amazon
Samsung announces the military-ready Galaxy S23 Tactical Edition, XCover 6 Pro Tactical Edition
Samsung announces the military-ready Galaxy S23 Tactical Edition, XCover 6 Pro Tactical Edition
Verizon's rumored new Unlimited plans would ask subscribers to pay for perks they now get for free
Verizon's rumored new Unlimited plans would ask subscribers to pay for perks they now get for free
A majority of Pixel owners will jump to another brand at the next opportunity according to survey
A majority of Pixel owners will jump to another brand at the next opportunity according to survey
Samsung's unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 4 scores record new discounts with no strings
Samsung's unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 4 scores record new discounts with no strings
Pixel 6 and 7 users experiencing horrendous battery life and overheating issues
Pixel 6 and 7 users experiencing horrendous battery life and overheating issues
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Mobile workstation Microsoft Surface Pro X is 43% off for a limited time
Mobile workstation Microsoft Surface Pro X is 43% off for a limited time
Galaxy Z Flip 5: The first Samsung foldable that has the power to convert iPhone users - worth it?
Galaxy Z Flip 5: The first Samsung foldable that has the power to convert iPhone users - worth it?
HTC makes it official; new U23 Pro 5G phone to be unveiled May 18th
HTC makes it official; new U23 Pro 5G phone to be unveiled May 18th
Verizon's rumored new Unlimited plans would ask subscribers to pay for perks they now get for free
Verizon's rumored new Unlimited plans would ask subscribers to pay for perks they now get for free
Looking to position itself as a player in search, TikTok offers iOS, Android search widgets
Looking to position itself as a player in search, TikTok offers iOS, Android search widgets
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Limited Edition is not what it sounds like
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Limited Edition is not what it sounds like
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless