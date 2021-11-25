Notification Center

T-Mobile Nokia 5G Metro

Budget 5G Nokia X100 is looking good in new television commercial

Alan Friedman
By @wolfcallsputs
0
Budget 5G Nokia X100 is looking good in new television commercial
A few days ago we told you that the Nokia X100 5G was now available in the states exclusively from T-Mobile and  Metro by T-Mobile. Priced at $252, the Nokia X100 gives you an affordable entry into the world of 5G connectivity. With the carrier's equipment installment plan (EIP), you'll own the phone while making 24 monthly payments of $10.50.

And at T-Mobile, if you add a line, the device is free. That works out to 24 monthly payments of $0. We want to tell you about the informative 60-second ad for the Nokia X100 created by Nokia licensee HMD Global. The video is titled, "New Nokia X100​. A complete entertainment experience."

The Nokia X100 is an affordable 5G handset priced at $252 at T-Mobile and Metro


The commercial starts with the rear camera array that uses ZEISS optics. On the rear is a 48MP primary camera, a 5MP ultra-wide-angle camera, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP Macro camera. If you're marketing your phone as being "built for entertainment" as Nokia is, the display is very important and the X100 carries a 6.67-inch LCD screen with an FHD+ resolution (1080+).



Last we checked, audio is also part of the entertainment experience on a smartphone. So the Nokia X100 features immersive OZO audio which is not only designed to make streaming music sound better, but also to help mobile game players feel like they are inside a game. A 4470mAh battery gives the Nokia X100 up to two days of battery life with charging taking place at 18W.

Yes, that is a 3.5mm earphone jack that you saw in the video. And under the hood, the Nokia X100 is equipped with a Snapdragon 480 chipset along with 6GB of memory and 128GB of expandable storage (a 1TB capacity microSD slot is included). Android 11 is pre-installed and there is a 16MP punch-hole selfie snapper in the front.

If you're looking to gift someone a 5G phone for the holidays (even if you are the recipient of the gift), the Nokia X100 is a bargain. It supports T-Mobile's 600MHz low-band Extended Range 5G and the 2.5GHz mid-band Ultra Capacity 5G. The latter might not be as fast as mmWave 5G, but finding such a signal is like finding a needle in a haystack.

T-Mobile's Ultimate Capacity 5G offers download data speed peaking at 1Gbps


The mid-band spectrum that T-Mobile acquired in the Sprint acquisition is providing  users with an average 245Mbps download speed and shows just how brilliant the acquisition of Sprint was for T-Mobile. There is no doubt that Verizon slammed the car doors on its own fingers by focusing on mmWave, but T-Mobile still had to fully take advantage of this opening which it did with the $26.5 billion purchase of Sprint.

Interestingly, not everyone knew what T-Mobile was up to and they wondered whether Legere and company had lost their mind taking on the FCC and the DOJ just to purchase a failing postpaid carrier. By the time the rest of the industry saw through T-Mobile's plans, it was too late and T-Mobile had already taken the early lead in 5G in the U.S.

Without mid-band spectrum, which is travels farther than mmWave and offers faster download speeds than low-band, Verizon and AT&T were forced to spend over $68 billion between them to purchase C-band spectrum in the 3.7GHz-4.2GHz range. But as if things couldn't get worse for T-Mobile's top competitors, it turns out that the C-band frequencies that Verizon and AT&T were hoping to use are considered too close to the 4.2GHz-4.4GHz that aviation signals use.

Already AT&T and Verizon have already agreed to delay the launch of their C-band service until January 5th. And earlier this week, AT&T and Verizon said that they would operate their new 5G frequencies at low power for six months.

Nokia X100 specs

Nokia X100 specs
Nokia X100 specs
  • Display 6.7 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Quad camera) 16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4470 mAh
  • OS Android 11

Supplies are flowing more freely to Apple reducing how long you must wait for your new iPhone
WhatsApp to add built-in sticker maker on the web
Incredible Black Friday deal knocks 256GB iPhone 11 Pro down to $36 (no trade-in needed)
T-Mobile not allowed to say that it is "the most reliable 5G network"
Best Buy offers the only good T-Mobile Google Pixel 6 Pro deal for Black Friday
This Apple Watch Black Friday deal is insane
