Super bright phone screens: hidden pitfalls we should know about
Lately, I've been soaking up everything Xiaomi 15 Ultra out there: I'm not a member of the Xiaomi ultras, but I find their Ultra smartphones to be remarkable. Were it not for their cameras, I'd probably not pay that particular brand as much attention, but Lei Jun (Xiaomi CEO) and co. are doing everything in their power to convert me.
I was slightly surprised – in a good way – at what our own PhoneArena scores demonstrated for the Xiaomi 15 Ultra screen. It turns out that the Xiaomi 15 Ultra's screen brightness numbers are not as advertised by Xiaomi itself.
Instead, they're higher:
As the tests showed, it's not just that the Xiaomi 15 Ultra hits 3,287 nits of brightness (Xiaomi suggested 3,200 nits); it's more than that: this flagship camera phone is actually the one with the brightest display that we've tested. And it's well ahead of the competition:
That's great, right? Right!?
But it's not about photography that we're going to talk about right now. Let's discuss displays!
Disclaimer time! Yeah, I know, it's not that hard to simply turn around away from the direct sunlight and enjoy your TikTok content by throwing shadow over your phone. Or simply put your palm next to your phone to shelter it from the dreaded sunlight.
I'm sure we can also live pretty comfortably without 5G speeds – heck, even without the internet – but that toothpaste has left the tube long ago and we can't turn the tide of time in reverse. That doesn't mean we should put up with each and every thing that is handed to us, but with smartphones, it's best to adapt and make some lemonade.
When discussing phone screen brightness, nits (cd/m²) are the standard unit of measurement. Higher nits indicating a brighter display, simply put.
There's also a thing called "peak brightness" that refers to the maximum brightness a screen can reach under specific conditions, like HDR content or bright sunlight, while sustained brightness is the level a screen can maintain over time without dimming or overheating. Peak brightness is achieved for a limited amount of time and for a limited area on the screen.
Once you go bright, you never go dark: until recently, super bright screens were a territory, reserved for flagships. Those of us who sported non-expensive phones had to squirm and squint at times, just to see what's happening on the screen. That scenario was playing out when in direct sunlight.
Luckily, it's not just high-end handsets that are getting bright screens these days. The Pixel 9a that is on the horizon might come with a very bright display: it may not be the cheapest phone out there (if the rumors about its $499 price turn out to be true), but numerous flagships go through the $1,000 threshold like a hot knife through butter. So, the Pixel 9a is justified to be called a mid-ranger.
If you happen to have been outside lately, you'll know the sun is shining (and the weather is sweet, as the gentleman from Jamaica used to sing) – and it's shining real hard, March or not.
With high brightness levels, it's easier to read in direct sunlight, improving visibility and reducing glare. This makes tasks like checking emails, navigating maps, or viewing photos much more convenient. Additionally, the increased brightness enhances HDR (High Dynamic Range) content, providing more vivid colors and improved contrast for a better viewing (or gaming) experience.
Now, for the "lemons" part: a higher brightness is not produced out of thin air; your car doesn't typically go faster without extra fuel, right? As a result, a higher battery consumption is what we're dealing with. Thankfully, display panels (as chipsets) are getting more and more efficient, but lighting up the screen at maximum brightness is certainly not without battery drain to some degree.
What's more, prolonged brightness levels consume more power, which can reduce the device's overall battery life, especially when used at maximum brightness for extended periods. This can lead to more frequent charging, which can be inconvenient for users on the go.
So, having a real bright display is great, but only if it gets remarkably dark as well, I must admit. Xiaomi says the default dimming method for the Xiaomi 15 Ultra screen is DC dimming (which adjusts power directly) when in high brightness; and high-frequency PWM (1920Hz) dimming in low brightness. The PWM dimming rapidly turns the screen on and off to keep colors accurate and the display sharp, though it may cause eye strain for some users.
And – this one you're sadly familiar with, I'm sure – exposure to very bright screens, especially in dark environments, can cause eye strain and discomfort.
In Woody Allen's To Rome with Love (2012), there's a great line that says – and I'm paraphrasing here – that life is cruel, it doesn't give satisfaction neither to the rich and famous, nor to the poor and unknown. "But, between the two, being rich and famous is definitely better", the line ends.
That's why I find it really useful that my phone has a very bright screen. Do I keep it at 100% all the time? No, not at all. I find myself bumping my phone's display to 100% brightness once or twice a month, probably. Then I dial it down and it's alright. But it's better to have a feature and not use it often than to miss it when you really need it.
Blazing phone displays are among the few really useful phone innovations today – but there are hidden pitfalls down that road. Phone manufacturers should only install such bright display panels if they can provide a solid, reliable enough battery and if the phone's cooling system can handle a high-nit screen.
Otherwise, it's all for nothing.
The Xiaomi 15 Ultra has four cameras on its back apart from the sensational screen. | Image credit – PhoneArena
It's not just flagships that are bright
The upcoming Pixel 9a might arrive with a real bright display.
Pros and cons: can't have your cake and eat it, too
The Galaxy S25 also comes with a bright display, but it's not in the same class with the Xiaomi 15 Ultra. | Image credit – PhoneArena
That's precisely why you need a super bright display on your phone.
Another downside is the potential for overheating. Running a screen at high brightness for long periods can generate excess heat, potentially affecting the device's performance and comfort.
"If ye ask me…"
The Pixel 9 Pro XL – another bright display, but behind the Xiaomi 15 Ultra. | Image credit – PhoneArena
One more thing: the fact that the Xiaomi 15 Ultra can get insanely bright doesn't mean you'll have a hard time using your non-3,287-nits-capable phone out there. Many Galaxy (think of the Galaxy S24 and S25 lineups) and Pixel (the Pixel 9 Pro XL, for example) phones can get very bright as well. It's just that they're not the champions in that category: Xiaomi is leading here.
Despite that the 15 Ultra currently leads, I cannot not mention the just-released Pixel 9a again. It seems that Google is mastering bright screens not just for the aforementioned flagships, but for $500 devices, too. And if the competition is taking notes, we should all benefit from it.
But how long before we reach our peak brightness threshold as phone users? What – 4,000 nits, 5,000 nits? How much is enough? I think the number is in that particular ballpark and anything above is not worth it.
Only those who ski in Alaska on a sunny day (where everything around is in excruciating bright white) could need a phone that goes beyond the 4,000–5,000 nits of brightness. Of course, I'm sure that some rogue companies will produce panels that are capable of delivering 10,000 nits. Because reasons.
