Super bright phone screens: hidden pitfalls we should know about

One more thing: the fact that the Xiaomi 15 Ultra can get insanely bright doesn't mean you'll have a hard time using your non-3,287-nits-capable phone out there. Many Galaxy (think of the the fact that theUltra can get insanely bright doesn't mean you'll have a hard time using your non-3,287-nits-capable phone out there. Many Galaxy (think of the Galaxy S24 and S25 lineups) and Pixel (the Pixel 9 Pro XL , for example) phones can get very bright as well. It's just that they're not the champions in that category: Xiaomi is leading here.





Despite that the 15 Ultra currently leads, I cannot not mention the just-released Pixel 9a again. It seems that Google is mastering bright screens not just for the aforementioned flagships, but for $500 devices, too. And if the competition is taking notes, we should all benefit from it.





But how long before we reach our peak brightness threshold as phone users? What – 4,000 nits, 5,000 nits? How much is enough? I think the number is in that particular ballpark and anything above is not worth it.





Only those who ski in Alaska on a sunny day (where everything around is in excruciating bright white) could need a phone that goes beyond the 4,000–5,000 nits of brightness. Of course, I'm sure that some rogue companies will produce panels that are capable of delivering 10,000 nits. Because reasons.



Blazing phone displays are among the few really useful phone innovations today – but there are hidden pitfalls down that road. Phone manufacturers should only install such bright display panels if they can provide a solid, reliable enough battery and if the phone's cooling system can handle a high-nit screen.



Otherwise, it's all for nothing.