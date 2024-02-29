Brave browser's Leo AI assistant is now available on Android

Image Credit: Brave





What can Leo do on mobile?

Real-time summaries: Leo can break down webpages or videos into a concise summary, saving you precious time.

Research: Leo can research and answer questions for you about content. Imagine having Leo research product comparisons, travel tips, or dinner recipes for you.

Writing: Leo can help you draft emails, messages, or even blog posts by providing suggestions and corrections. Leo's writing assistance can save you time and improve the quality of your written communication.

Translation: Leo can translate text or conversations in real-time, making it a valuable tool for communication with people who speak different languages. Additionally, Leo can help you with language learning by providing translations and pronunciation assistance.

Write code: Leo can also help you write code on your mobile device, making it easier to work on programming projects while on the go. Leo for Android offers a seamless coding experience with helpful suggestions and syntax highlighting.

Pricing structure

Brave Leo offers unmatched privacy along with its features. You can be as anonymous as you want without the need for logins or signups, which allows you to feel safe in the knowledge that your data isn't out there for the world to see. Additionally, Leo leverages multiple cutting-edge language models to deliver answers to you, but has settled on Mixtral 8×7B as the default LLM on desktop. On mobile, users will have the option to switch LLMs if they choose. While the basic version of Brave Leo is free to use, power users can choose to unlock the ability to have higher rate limits by subscribing to Leo Premium for $14.99 a month. A single subscription also works across 5 devices (Android, Linux, macOS, Windows), offering even more capability.