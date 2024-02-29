Up Next:
Brave browser's Leo AI assistant is now available on Android
Brave, the privacy-focused web browser, has launched its AI assistant, Leo, on Android devices. Leo is designed to be a helpful and private companion that can assist you with a variety of tasks, from answering your questions to translating languages and even writing code.
Leo is built on top of Brave's own search engine, which means that your searches are not tracked or stored. This is a major differentiator from other AI assistants, which often collect and sell user data. Leo is also multilingual, so you can interact with it in your native language.
Brave Leo offers unmatched privacy along with its features. You can be as anonymous as you want without the need for logins or signups, which allows you to feel safe in the knowledge that your data isn't out there for the world to see.
Image Credit: Brave
What can Leo do on mobile?Leo for Android can perform a variety of tasks, such as:
- Real-time summaries: Leo can break down webpages or videos into a concise summary, saving you precious time.
- Research: Leo can research and answer questions for you about content. Imagine having Leo research product comparisons, travel tips, or dinner recipes for you.
- Writing: Leo can help you draft emails, messages, or even blog posts by providing suggestions and corrections. Leo's writing assistance can save you time and improve the quality of your written communication.
- Translation: Leo can translate text or conversations in real-time, making it a valuable tool for communication with people who speak different languages. Additionally, Leo can help you with language learning by providing translations and pronunciation assistance.
- Write code: Leo can also help you write code on your mobile device, making it easier to work on programming projects while on the go. Leo for Android offers a seamless coding experience with helpful suggestions and syntax highlighting.
Additionally, Leo leverages multiple cutting-edge language models to deliver answers to you, but has settled on Mixtral 8×7B as the default LLM on desktop. On mobile, users will have the option to switch LLMs if they choose.
