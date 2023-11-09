Treat yourself to a pair of phenomenal Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II earbuds with a sweet discount from Amazon
The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are hands down among the best earbuds money can buy. And right now, these bad boys can be yours with a sweet 29% discount, which will translate into nice savings of $80 if you tap the deal button below and snatch a pair from Amazon right now.
Bose is a brand that needs no introduction. Everyone knows that all of Bose's headphones deliver incredible sound and are worth every single penny, and the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II don't differ in any way from this statement. They also support Bose's CustomTune feature, which allows them to adjust their sound to your ears. Additionally, you can tailor their audio to your preferances via the EQ functionality in their Bose Music companion app.
As for their battery life, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II deliver up to 6 hours of listening time on a single charge. Add the case, and the total playback these bad boys offer should be around 24 hours.
On top of their awesome sound capabilities, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II pack incredible ANC. Furthermore, the Active Noise cancellation here is among the best on the market. In other words, expect your new fancy earbuds to silence the world the moment you turn their ANC on.
In short, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are amazing earphones that check all the right boxes. They pack great sound, top-tier ANC, nice battery life and are now available at a lower price. In other words, they are a no-brainer, and you should get a pair of Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II with a sweet discount from Amazon while the offer is still available.
