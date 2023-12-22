Epic limited-time deal lands the premium Bose QuietComfort 45 at an unbeatable price

Google Pixel 8 - just $549 at Best Buy!

When shopping for a new set of headphones, some users tend to struggle to make the ideal choice. Indeed, with so many options on the market, it can be rather challenging to spot the products offering a flawless balance between price and quality. Fortunately, Best Buy has prepared something as part of its Flash Sale to help you get what you want without making any compromises (so long as you want a new headset by Bose.) The merchant is letting you snag the QuietComfort 45 at a whopping $130 cheaper price.

In other words, you can get the headset for just $199 instead of $329. That equates to as much as 40% in savings. Needless to say, that sounds like a pretty good deal, given that these headphones easily rival some of the best high-end wireless headphones. We should note that the discount only applies to the model in White Smoke. Another thing to keep in mind is that the deal lasts just 48 hours, set to expire on Dec 24.

Like most high-end headphones on the market, the Bose QuietComfort 45 feature all the must-haves: a premium and incredibly comfortable design, Active Noise Cancelling technology, adjustable EQ, and more. Indeed, these over-ear headphones should have plenty to offer to the casual listener looking for higher quality at reasonable prices.

These popular headphones feature impressive ANC. In Bose’s own words, you can feel the ‘iconic quiet’ as soon as you put them on. With these headphones, you can easily switch between ANC and Aware Mode, designed to let the ambiance in whenever you need it. In other words, you can’t disable the ANC altogether.

As for their sound profile, these Bose headphones are characterized by slightly overemphasizing the higher frequencies, which may sound somewhat unpleasant to some users. The good news is that you don’t have to put up with what they offer out of the box. Simply use their compatible app to adjust the EQ to your taste.

As an additional note, the Bose QuietComfort 45 offer quite a bit of playtime before they run out of juice. On average, you should get about 22 hours of playtime between charges, even though ANC is always ON. To top that off, you even get fast charging on deck that lets you get as much as three hours of playback from a quick 15-minute charging session.
