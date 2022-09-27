 Save 24% on exceptionally comfy Bose QuietComfort 45 with fantastic ANC, just for today - PhoneArena
Save 24% on exceptionally comfy Bose QuietComfort 45 with fantastic ANC, just for today

Exceptionally comfortable Bose QuietComfort 45 with fantastic ANC are 24% off but not for long
Bose's QuietComfort line needs no introduction and if you are looking to buy one of their over-ear headphones, the company's QuietComfort 45 with industry-leading active noise cancellation is currently selling for a discount on Best Buy.

The QuietComfort 45 offers a perfect mix of ANC performance, comfort, and sound quality, which makes it one of the best headphones around.

They deliver high-fidelity audio with consistent bass and crisp highs. The headphones have a simple and practical design with plush earpads and a cushioned headband and have been praised for their comfortable fit. You can wear them for hours with ease.

The four-mic array also makes these great for clear voice calls. There are physical buttons on the back of the earcups and they are quite intuitive. The hearables feature impact-resistant glass-filled nylon to help protect against falls.

Bose QuietComfort 45

Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-the-Ear Headphones | Best in-class noise cancelling | 24 hours battery life | comfortable | High-Fidelity Audio
$80 off (24%)
$249
$329
Buy at BestBuy

The headphone can be connected to source devices via Bluetooth 5.1 or the included 2.5-to-3.5mm TRRS cable. The headphones last more than 24 hours on a single charge and they can be charged using a USB-C cable. Just 15 minutes are enough for three hours of playtime.

The QuietComfort 45 became even more feature rich after a February update that added an equalizer to the app to let you fine-tune them to your liking.

The Bose QuietComfort 45 cost $329, but Best Buy is selling them for $249 right now. The deal will expire in a little over 12 hours, so if you want to save $80 on headphones that are exceptionally comfortable, offer fantastic noise cancellation, and come with great battery life, you don't have long.
