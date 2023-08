The Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones are heavily discounted at Amazon UK right now

Given that these fantastic wireless headphones rarely see more significant price drops at Amazon UK, we believe this current deal deserves your attention. They provide quite a bit of value for money, too, making them perfect for people seeking high-end ANC headphones at a bargain.The headphones should be comfortable for most people. Bose decided not to go too fancy with the design, so you have the company’s standard over-ear ANC headphone design. Also, the Bose QuietComfort 45 should be comfortable to wear even after several hours of use, making them suitable for people with picky ears.What’s arguably most impressive about this headset is that it features outstanding ANC capabilities. Bose equipped the headphones with six microphones to process what’s happening around you. They then block unwanted noises for a truly undisturbed listening session. Like any self-respected high-end pair of headphones, they also feature Aware Mode whenever you need to let your environment in.For a pair of wireless headphones with a regular UK price of £319.95, these bad boys deliver good sound quality most people should be happy with. With flawless Bluetooth connectivity, they ensure pairing with your devices is easy and seamless.As for their battery life, the Bose QC 45 promise to keep your tunes going 24 hours on a single charge. So, if you want to add a high-end pair of headphones to your tech collection that won’t stop your jams in the heat of the moment, you might wish to take advantage of this offer while it still lasts. In addition, the headset sold at Amazon UK comes with a hard case for better protection against accidental damage.