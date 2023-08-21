The Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones are heavily discounted at Amazon UK right now

Save on Beats by Dr. Dre Headphones!

What if we told you you can now get one of the best Bose over-ear headphones at a tempting discount on Amazon UK? That’s right! British readers now have the incredible opportunity to save big on a brand-new pair of Bose QuietComfort 45! The headset in Triple Black is now 35% off, allowing you to grab it for just under £210.

There’s one clarification, though. If you don’t feel like buying the headset in Triple Black, you’d have to put up with a smaller discount percentage. The headphones in White Smoke is only 22% off right now.

If you want to cancel external noises before they've even reached your ears, definitely consider adding the Bose QuietComfort 45 to your tech collection. The over-ear headphones boast exceptional ANC, but they also deliver great sound quality. With 24 hours of playtime, they'll make sure you don't have to stop your jams in the heat of the moment. Get them today and save big. The offer only applies to the headset in Triple Black.
If you prefer the Bose QC 45 in White Smoke, we invite you to check out this deal. If you want to cancel unwanted noises during your commute and enjoy undisturbed listening for up to 24 hours, this headset may be just what you need. Amazon UK sells the headphones with a hard case for better protection.
Given that these fantastic wireless headphones rarely see more significant price drops at Amazon UK, we believe this current deal deserves your attention. They provide quite a bit of value for money, too, making them perfect for people seeking high-end ANC headphones at a bargain.

The headphones should be comfortable for most people. Bose decided not to go too fancy with the design, so you have the company’s standard over-ear ANC headphone design. Also, the Bose QuietComfort 45 should be comfortable to wear even after several hours of use, making them suitable for people with picky ears.

What’s arguably most impressive about this headset is that it features outstanding ANC capabilities. Bose equipped the headphones with six microphones to process what’s happening around you. They then block unwanted noises for a truly undisturbed listening session. Like any self-respected high-end pair of headphones, they also feature Aware Mode whenever you need to let your environment in.

For a pair of wireless headphones with a regular UK price of £319.95, these bad boys deliver good sound quality most people should be happy with. With flawless Bluetooth connectivity, they ensure pairing with your devices is easy and seamless.

As for their battery life, the Bose QC 45 promise to keep your tunes going 24 hours on a single charge. So, if you want to add a high-end pair of headphones to your tech collection that won’t stop your jams in the heat of the moment, you might wish to take advantage of this offer while it still lasts. In addition, the headset sold at Amazon UK comes with a hard case for better protection against accidental damage.

