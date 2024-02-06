The awesome-sounding Bose QuietComfort 45 are back to their lowest price on both Amazon and Best Buy

Bose QuietComfort 45: Now $130 OFF at Best Buy! Grab the awesome Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones for $130 OFF their price at Best Buy through this deal. The headphones have amazing sound, top-tier ANC, and are a steal at this price. $130 off (40%) $199 $329 Buy at BestBuy Bose QuietComfort 45: Now $130 OFF on Amazon! Alternatively, you can snag the awesome Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones for $130 OFF their price on Amazon instead! $130 off (40%) Buy at Amazon

We suggest you act fast, though! You see, retailers usually offer the Bose QuietComfort 45 at a $100 discount, which makes the headphones a good bargain. However, at a price cut of $130, the headphones go down to their lowest-ever price and become a real steal, starting to sell like hot cakes. The supplies may run out while you are holding your phone and considering whether to pull the trigger on this deal.True, the Bose QuietComfort 45, released in 2021, aren't exactly new; however, they are still sleek-looking and deliver amazing sound. You can even tailor them to your liking via the EQ functionality in the Bose Music app.Also, the headphones are called QuietComfort for a reason. These headphones have outstanding ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) that can effectively mute a significant portion of the surrounding noises. However, we should note that you can only switch between ANC and Aware Mode, which is the opposite of ANC, but you cannot turn them off. Yet, even with that, the headphones deliver up to 22 hours of listening time on a single charge.Additionally, they have fast charging, giving you 3 hours of playback after just a quick 15-minute charge. Moreover, the headphones sport an AUX cable, letting you enjoy your favorite songs even when the battery dies on you.Yep, the Bose QuietComfort 45 are still worth it! So tab on one of the deal buttons in this article and snag a pair for less today!