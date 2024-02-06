The awesome-sounding Bose QuietComfort 45 are back to their lowest price on both Amazon and Best Buy
Awesome news for everyone in the market for a new pair of great-sounding Bose headphones! A few weeks back, we reported that the Bose QuietComfort 45 were enjoying a sweet $100 discount at Best Buy, turning them into a real bargain.
Well, this sweet discount has been increased to $130, so now, you can snag a pair of these awesome headphones for just $199 instead of their usual price of $329 if you capitalize on this deal today! Furthermore, the headphones are enjoying that awesome price cut on Amazon as well! So you can save big regardless of which store you get them from.
We suggest you act fast, though! You see, retailers usually offer the Bose QuietComfort 45 at a $100 discount, which makes the headphones a good bargain. However, at a price cut of $130, the headphones go down to their lowest-ever price and become a real steal, starting to sell like hot cakes. The supplies may run out while you are holding your phone and considering whether to pull the trigger on this deal.
Also, the headphones are called QuietComfort for a reason. These headphones have outstanding ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) that can effectively mute a significant portion of the surrounding noises. However, we should note that you can only switch between ANC and Aware Mode, which is the opposite of ANC, but you cannot turn them off. Yet, even with that, the headphones deliver up to 22 hours of listening time on a single charge.
Additionally, they have fast charging, giving you 3 hours of playback after just a quick 15-minute charge. Moreover, the headphones sport an AUX cable, letting you enjoy your favorite songs even when the battery dies on you.
Yep, the Bose QuietComfort 45 are still worth it! So tab on one of the deal buttons in this article and snag a pair for less today!
