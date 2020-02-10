Amazon offers killer Valentine's Day deal on the most popular Bose wireless headphones in rose gold
That brings the incredibly well-reviewed noise-cancelling cans back down to their lowest ever price after several months, topping the very best Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2019 deals by letting you effortlessly save a whopping 129 bucks. Because this is billed as a special Valentine's Day offer, you may want to pull the trigger as soon as possible, even though Amazon doesn't explicitly say the massive discount will expire in four days... or less.
While the black and silver flavors are still priced at $349, you shouldn't think of these flashy wireless Bluetooth headphones as girly. Yes, they're pretty, but certainly not in an ostentatiously "feminine" way. Besides, this is 2020, and if Academy Award winner Spike Lee can rock a smoking purple and gold suit at the 2020 Oscars, other guys can probably think of a few ways to match the rose gold Bose QuietComfort 35 III with a similarly stylish outfit.
As far as specs and features go, these unusually affordable puppies have everything from 20 hours of battery life to "three levels of world-class noise cancellation", a state-of-the-art noise-rejecting dual-microphone system, built-in Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa functionality, Bose AR integration for unrivaled audio augmentation, and of course, clear, crisp, and loud sound going for them.
