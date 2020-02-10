Accessories iOS Android Deals Audio

Amazon offers killer Valentine's Day deal on the most popular Bose wireless headphones in rose gold

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Feb 10, 2020, 4:07 AM
Amazon offers killer Valentine's Day deal on the most popular Bose wireless headphones in rose gold
True wireless earbuds might be all the rage nowadays thanks to their sleek designs and rapidly improving capabilities, but when it comes to audio quality, those tiny things can rarely deliver the same raw power as a premium pair of over-ear headphones.

Speaking of power, you also can't beat what the Bose QuietComfort 35 II, for instance, offer in terms of battery life, no charging case needed. That's not a random example of one of the best wireless Bluetooth headphones options available today, mind you, as Amazon currently allows you to shave no less than 37 percent off the list price of these bad boys in an eye-catching rose gold color.

That brings the incredibly well-reviewed noise-cancelling cans back down to their lowest ever price after several months, topping the very best Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2019 deals by letting you effortlessly save a whopping 129 bucks. Because this is billed as a special Valentine's Day offer, you may want to pull the trigger as soon as possible, even though Amazon doesn't explicitly say the massive discount will expire in four days... or less.

While the black and silver flavors are still priced at $349, you shouldn't think of these flashy wireless Bluetooth headphones as girly. Yes, they're pretty, but certainly not in an ostentatiously "feminine" way. Besides, this is 2020, and if Academy Award winner Spike Lee can rock a smoking purple and gold suit at the 2020 Oscars, other guys can probably think of a few ways to match the rose gold Bose QuietComfort 35 III with a similarly stylish outfit.

As far as specs and features go, these unusually affordable puppies have everything from 20 hours of battery life to "three levels of world-class noise cancellation", a state-of-the-art noise-rejecting dual-microphone system, built-in Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa functionality, Bose AR integration for unrivaled audio augmentation, and of course, clear, crisp, and loud sound going for them.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Latest deals

-100%
Here's how you can get Samsung's excellent Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (2019) with LTE for free
Here's how you can get Samsung's excellent Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (2019) with LTE for free
-$75
WearOS-powered Fossil Gen 5 smartwatches are $75 off, including new models
WearOS-powered Fossil Gen 5 smartwatches are $75 off, including new models
-$139
Big-battery Moto G7 Power drops to an insanely low price with a 90-day warranty
Big-battery Moto G7 Power drops to an insanely low price with a 90-day warranty
-$250
Grab a brand new Samsung Galaxy S9 (T-Mobile) for just $350
Grab a brand new Samsung Galaxy S9 (T-Mobile) for just $350
Check out this awesome deal on a 512GB Galaxy Note 9 in 'excellent' condition
Check out this awesome deal on a 512GB Galaxy Note 9 in 'excellent' condition
Get a free Apple iPhone 11 from T-Mobile, here is how
Get a free Apple iPhone 11 from T-Mobile, here is how

Popular stories

Samsung does the unthinkable with Android 10 update for US unlocked Galaxy Note 9
Samsung does the unthinkable with Android 10 update for US unlocked Galaxy Note 9
T-Mobile and Verizon had their own Super Bowl, fighting over 4G speeds and 5G strategies
T-Mobile and Verizon had their own Super Bowl, fighting over 4G speeds and 5G strategies
The world's fastest Android phone beats the Galaxy S20 series to the punch
The world's fastest Android phone beats the Galaxy S20 series to the punch
These could be the final US prices of Samsung's Galaxy S20 series
These could be the final US prices of Samsung's Galaxy S20 series
DOJ says states have no business trying to block T-Mobile-Sprint merger
DOJ says states have no business trying to block T-Mobile-Sprint merger
Apple takes a shot in the dark with its latest iPhone ad
Apple takes a shot in the dark with its latest iPhone ad

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless