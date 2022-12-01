Best Buy has a banger of a deal on the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700, but hurry

The Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 had everything going for them except for the price, but right now, they are available at their lowest price on Best Buy.





The Bose 700 are over-ear headphones that offer both wired and wireless connectivity. So, while battery life is impressive at 20 hours (with ANC on), you'll be able to use them passively with an audio cable when the battery dies.





The hearables feature adjustable noise cancellation, so it will be up to you whether you want to drown out the world completely or not.





The headphones are stylish, lightweight, well-padded, and comfortable enough to wear for extended periods, and the headband has a metal construction, so they won't break easily. The headphones have three physical buttons with which you can control them and a touch-sensitive gesture pad.





Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 Adjustable noise canceling | Lightweight design | Up to 20 hours of battery life | Adjustable EQ $110 off (29%) $269 $379 Buy at BestBuy





They also sound really good and the microphone doesn't pick up background audio, which makes the Bose 700 great for calls. They can connect to your phone and laptop simultaneously and it's also easy to switch between different devices.





One of the best things about these headphones is that they come from Bose so the best features aren't tied to any particular ecosystem, which happens to be the case with Apple and Samsung hearables. This gives them an edge over other top headphones





The Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 cost $379 but right now you can get them for just $269 after an all-time high discount of $110. The deal ends in about 7 hours so if they have been on your wishlist, now is the perfect time to get them.