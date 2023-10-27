Google Pixel Watch 2 at Best Buy - $349.99!
Weekly Discussion
Weekly Discussion
Do you think seven years of software support on the Pixel 8 is overkill?

The Bose Headphones 700 are now at their lowest price on Amazon

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Bose Headphones 700 are now at their lowest price on Amazon
Looking for a new pair of high-end headphones? You’re probably prepared to cough up quite a serious amount of money. Well, you won’t have to if you’ve set your eyes on the Bose Headphones 700, also known as NCH 700. Amazon is now selling these super-premium headphones at their lowest-ever price, shaving off an epic 32% off their price tag.

No, that’s not a joke, and you’re not dreaming, either! The markdown of 32%, which equates to $120 in savings, is absolutely unprecedented on Amazon, and it lands this high-end headset at a much more bearable price. Don’t miss out and get a pair quick – this deal is too good to ignore. Plus, there’s no way of knowing just how long it’ll stay up for grabs on Amazon.

Save an epic $120 on the Bose Headphones 700 at Amazon

The incredible Bose Headphones 700 can now be yours at their lowest-ever price on Amazon. Don't miss out on this epic deal and get the premium headset for $120 less while you can.
$120 off (32%)
Buy at Amazon


There’s nothing entry-level about this premium headset. For starters, it boasts a high-class design, featuring a stainless steel headband and specially designed earcups that provide the perfect fit. You can wear these for hours without feeling any ear fatigue. No wonder it's one of the best wireless headphones you can buy.

Equipped with cutting-edge ANC, the NCH 700 allow you to choose from a massive 11 levels of ANC. So, you get to pick just how much of the outside world you want to hear.

Ideal for critical listening, videos, and virtually any music genre you can imagine, these headphones are also suitable for phone calls. There are four microphones for voice pickup that intelligently reduce unwanted rumbles and external noises, giving you crystal-clear phone calls even in the busiest of environments.

The NCH 700 are also comfortable and feature intuitive touch controls, including one-touch access to Spotify (available for iOS devices.) Bose has even included voice assistant support, so you can easily access Alexa or Google Assistant for hands-free access to music, weather, and more.

The Bose headset also stands out with great battery life. You get approximately 20 hours of uninterrupted playtime on a single charge, which is more than enough to get you through a working day.

Here are our two cents: the Bose NCH 700 are undoubtedly more expensive than most high-quality headphones on the market. But this epic discount on Amazon now lands them at a much more bearable price. Considering their premium design, exceptional ANC, and sound quality, we believe they can make for a fantastic addition to virtually any tech collection.
Follow PhoneArena on Google News

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Latest News

Google Keep on Android expands text formatting support to older notes
Google Keep on Android expands text formatting support to older notes
Declining lead times for iPhone 15 series means sales are weakening says analyst
Declining lead times for iPhone 15 series means sales are weakening says analyst
Google Wallet now lets you share your boarding passes with a web or app link
Google Wallet now lets you share your boarding passes with a web or app link
Can you guess where an ex-ASML employee, accused of stealing chip-making IP, ended up? (not jail)
Can you guess where an ex-ASML employee, accused of stealing chip-making IP, ended up? (not jail)
Feeling the heat from Pixel 8, Galaxy S24 could steal its headlining features
Feeling the heat from Pixel 8, Galaxy S24 could steal its headlining features
iPhone 15 Pro Max 5X Portrait: Is it better than 3X or 2X for people photos?
iPhone 15 Pro Max 5X Portrait: Is it better than 3X or 2X for people photos?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless