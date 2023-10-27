The Bose Headphones 700 are now at their lowest price on Amazon
Looking for a new pair of high-end headphones? You’re probably prepared to cough up quite a serious amount of money. Well, you won’t have to if you’ve set your eyes on the Bose Headphones 700, also known as NCH 700. Amazon is now selling these super-premium headphones at their lowest-ever price, shaving off an epic 32% off their price tag.
There’s nothing entry-level about this premium headset. For starters, it boasts a high-class design, featuring a stainless steel headband and specially designed earcups that provide the perfect fit. You can wear these for hours without feeling any ear fatigue. No wonder it's one of the best wireless headphones you can buy.
Ideal for critical listening, videos, and virtually any music genre you can imagine, these headphones are also suitable for phone calls. There are four microphones for voice pickup that intelligently reduce unwanted rumbles and external noises, giving you crystal-clear phone calls even in the busiest of environments.
The NCH 700 are also comfortable and feature intuitive touch controls, including one-touch access to Spotify (available for iOS devices.) Bose has even included voice assistant support, so you can easily access Alexa or Google Assistant for hands-free access to music, weather, and more.
The Bose headset also stands out with great battery life. You get approximately 20 hours of uninterrupted playtime on a single charge, which is more than enough to get you through a working day.
Here are our two cents: the Bose NCH 700 are undoubtedly more expensive than most high-quality headphones on the market. But this epic discount on Amazon now lands them at a much more bearable price. Considering their premium design, exceptional ANC, and sound quality, we believe they can make for a fantastic addition to virtually any tech collection.
No, that’s not a joke, and you’re not dreaming, either! The markdown of 32%, which equates to $120 in savings, is absolutely unprecedented on Amazon, and it lands this high-end headset at a much more bearable price. Don’t miss out and get a pair quick – this deal is too good to ignore. Plus, there’s no way of knowing just how long it’ll stay up for grabs on Amazon.
