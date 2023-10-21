Grab the premium Bose Headphones 700 with a sweet discount and enjoy listening to Taylor Swift in style

The Bose Headphones 700: Save 21%! Snatch a pair of Bose Headphones 700 from Amazon and save $80. The headphones offer incredible sound, good ANC, and nice battery life. $80 off (21%) Buy at Amazon The Bose Headphones 700: Save $80 at Best Buy! Snatch a pair of Bose Headphones 700 from Best Buy and save $80. The headphones offer incredible sound, good ANC, and nice battery life. $80 off (21%) $299 $379 Buy at BestBuy

Since Bose is among the companies that make audiophile-level headphones and speakers, expect the Bose Headphones 700 to sound as incredible as they look. Furthermore, they support the Bose Music app, which features EQ functionality, allowing you to tailor the sound of your Bose Headphones 700 entirely to your preferences.Additionally, the Bose Headphones 700 have ANC on them, which, albeit not quite at the level of high-end headphones like the Bose QuietComfort 45, does a pretty awesome job of killing most of the pesky noises from the outside world. Not only that, but the headphones have 11 levels of active noise-canceling, giving you the ability to tailor the ANC feature to your liking as well.Of course, as Bluetooth headphones, the Bose Headphones 700 need power in order to work. Therefore, we should also mention that they offer up to 20 hours of playback with ANC turned on. So, in theory, if you don't use the ANC feature or have it at a lower setting, the headphones should be able to pass the 20-hour mark.As you can see, the Bose Headphones 700 sound like an awesome purchase. They have a stylish design, nice sound, good ANC, and adequate battery life. Also, that sweet price cut that both Amazon and Best Buy are offering makes these bad boys an even bigger bargain. However, the discount probably won't stay forever, therefore, we suggest you grab a pair of these incredible headphones at a discounted price now, before time's up.