Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

iPhone 13 at Verizon

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

iPhone 13 at Verizon

 View
Verizon Wireless service Boost

Boost founder announces a new MVNO and a partnership with Verizon

Alan Friedman
By @wolfcallsputs
0
Boost founder announces a new MVNO and a partnership with Verizon
Mobile X Global has announced a network partnership between Verizon and MobileX. the latter is a new mobile brand that will debut in the U.S. next year. Mobile X Global creates highly scalable mobile apps that have over 100 million users and was founded by Peter Adderton who also serves as Chairman. If that name sounds familiar, you might recall that Adderton founded Boost Mobile.

In its press release, Mobile X Global says, "Verizon’s most-awarded network offers the speed, scale, security, availability and reliability needed to drive innovation that enables MobileX to deliver personalized services and individualized plans for wireless customers." Mobile X Global's new proprietary, AI-driven 100% cloud-based XO.1 platform will allow customers to switch across global networks using one number and one service that goes beyond borders.

Boost founder Peter Adderton announces a new mobile brand in the U.S. called Mobile X


MobileX, according to a tweet from Adderton, is more than an MVNO. He calls it a "global virtual access network" that is not limited to a single network or technology or rate plan. He calls it "the next evolution in connectivity for a global world."

An MVNO or Mobile Virtual Network Organization is a company that doesn't own its own network and uses the networks belonging to major carriers like Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile. The MVNO charges customers more than it pays for the use of the network to make a profit.

According to the press release, "MobileX looks to attract displaced and mistreated wireless customers looking for a new home by offering simple, great value prepaid wireless services and experiences. Enabled by a host carrier partnership with Verizon Wireless and supported by XO.1, Mobile X Global’s proprietary cloud platform, and an AI-powered on-device application, MobileX will offer every customer their own unique service and ensure they only pay for what they use."

Adderton says, "Mobile X Global will deliver an incredibly intuitive, easy-to-use and real-time proprietary platform that truly puts the power in the hands of the consumer. Now they can choose what they want, when they want, and only pay for what they need. The innovations in our cloud-based platform enable unprecedented levels of customization and flexibility."

MobileX will allow consumers to use one number and one wireless service to communicate across borders


He adds, "We plan to serve a new generation of borderless consumer who will only ever need one phone number, one service - where your network goes wherever you go - providing global connectivity without data roaming charges. We are committed to being at the forefront of this global service to consumers. Mobile X Global is delighted to have Verizon on board as our first network partner globally. They also believe that innovation that truly puts consumers at the heart of the solution delivers a competitive advantage, and I welcome their partnership."

Marco Turco, VP of Wholesale at Verizon Consumer Group also threw the carrier's two cents in. "At Verizon, we are relentlessly focused on the customer, and MVNO partners like Mobile X Global are an integral part of our wholesale strategy to deliver the experiences and value consumers need and want. We are excited to see Mobile X Global’s forward-thinking vision come to life on our network."

Mobile X Global will have some more news to announce over the upcoming months related to its U.S. launch plans, growth in global markets, and its proprietary platform. It will be interesting to see how Adderton can bring a technological change to the MVNO industry that will allow consumers to use one number and one wireless provider to communicate across borders.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

Amazon's hot new 'daily deal' brings Apple's Beats Powerbeats Pro down to an 'epic' price
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Amazon's hot new 'daily deal' brings Apple's Beats Powerbeats Pro down to an 'epic' price
-$90
Lost Mode is finally here to save your AirPods Pro and AirPods Max
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  0
Lost Mode is finally here to save your AirPods Pro and AirPods Max
Tinder rolls out virtual currency to help you find the One
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
Tinder rolls out virtual currency to help you find the One
These are the full specs and European price of the unannounced Moto E40
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
These are the full specs and European price of the unannounced Moto E40
Budget Nokia Т20 tablet is here with a 10.4-inch screen and an aluminum body
by Iskren Gaidarov,  1
Budget Nokia Т20 tablet is here with a 10.4-inch screen and an aluminum body
The latest updates to Android Auto make it an even better competitor to Apple's CarPlay
by Iskra Petrova,  0
The latest updates to Android Auto make it an even better competitor to Apple's CarPlay
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless