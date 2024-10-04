Subscribe to access exclusive content
Free Trial

If any of these apps are on your iOS, iPadOS, or Android devices, remove them now

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
iOS Android Apps
The Google Play Store app icon stands out the home screen of a phone running Android.
Dangerous fake trading apps have been discovered in the App Store for iOS and the Google Play Store for Android users. These apps are being used to run a scam known as "pig butchering" and have already been removed from their respective app storefronts but not before they were installed several thousand times. The latest scam was discovered by cybersecurity company Group-IB.

Pig butchering is a scam that convinces users that they are generating high returns on their investments using a fake trading platform that shows made-up information such as bogus returns. Social engineering is used to trick victims into sending more money to the scammers while manipulating them so they don't demand the fake profits the app shows that they have accrued.

Fake trading platforms created to steal money from investors. | Image credit-group-IB - If any of these apps are on your iOS, iPadOS, or Android devices, remove them now
Fake trading platforms created to steal money from investors. | Image credit-group-IB

The scam is finally revealed to the victims when they try to cash their money which has already been deposited in the scammers' own bank accounts. Group-IB says that the fake apps are in the "UniShadowTrade" malware category and were first seen in May. The names of the apps include:

  • SBI-INT (iOS)
  • Finans Insights (Android)
  • Finans Trader6 (Android)

The two Android apps have been downloaded more than 5,000 times. But even scarier, Group-IB says that the UniShadow Trade apps can pretend to be legitimate cryptocurrency and trading apps which can result in victims sending money to what they thought was a legitimate trading, crypto, or investment platform only to find out that the funds they sent to open an account are being collected by the scammers who end up depositing the money in their own accounts.

Even though the apps have been removed from the App Store and Play Store, if you installed them on your device, they are still there. If you do have any of these apps on your phone or tablet, uninstall them immediately.

Fake trading terminal which is part of a bogus trading app. | Image credit-group-IB - If any of these apps are on your iOS, iPadOS, or Android devices, remove them now
Fake trading terminal which is part of a bogus trading app. | Image credit-group-IB

Since part of the scam uses social engineering to trick victims into sending the initial funding, the bogus investment returns are used along with other manipulations to get victims to send additional money to the fake platform. This is done quickly before the victim discovers he has been ripped off. As a result, the amount of money scammed from each person is often more than their initial deposit. Pig butchering scams have been spotted in Asia-Pacific, European, and Middle East and Africa regions.    

If you do trade securities online, make sure to trade with a legitimate platform. Check to see if the business has a physical address and is registered to trade stocks, options, futures, and foreign exchange. Do not trade with a platform that only handles cryptocurrency transactions.  Legitimate platforms include Robinhood (iOS, Android), Webull (iOS, Android), Charles Schwab (iOS, Android), and E*Trade (iOS, Android). Also, check the comments section for each app and look for red flags. They will jump out at you.     
Can’t get enough of mobile tech?
Subscribe to access new exclusive content and perks.
You can still enjoy the standard PhoneArena experience for free.
  • In-depth reviews, tests & analyses
  • Expert opinions on the latest trends
  • Live community events and games
  • Ad-free browsing, discounts and more
Start Free Trial See the latest subscriber-only articles
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.webp
Alan Friedman Mobile Tech News Journalist
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile, Verizon, Mint Mobile, Google Fi and Boost are down (UPDATE)
T-Mobile, Verizon, Mint Mobile, Google Fi and Boost are down (UPDATE)
T-Mobile and Starlink's satellite service might have been enabled for some users all of a sudden
T-Mobile and Starlink's satellite service might have been enabled for some users all of a sudden
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition release date and preorder period leak
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition release date and preorder period leak
New York State Supreme Court rules that T-Mobile will face some fraud charges
New York State Supreme Court rules that T-Mobile will face some fraud charges
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra case leak hints at much improved ergonomics
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra case leak hints at much improved ergonomics
Huge nationwide outage leaves millions of Verizon users without cell service
Huge nationwide outage leaves millions of Verizon users without cell service

Latest News

Meet Lily 2 Active, Garmin’s smallest smartwatch with built-in GPS
Meet Lily 2 Active, Garmin’s smallest smartwatch with built-in GPS
Google's Gemini Live goes multilingual and integrates with more apps
Google's Gemini Live goes multilingual and integrates with more apps
The OnePlus 13 will be a specs champ, so why is nobody excited about it?
The OnePlus 13 will be a specs champ, so why is nobody excited about it?
Spotify rolls out a new auto-updating playlist for offline listening
Spotify rolls out a new auto-updating playlist for offline listening
Pavel Durov tries to argue that "little has changed" with Telegram
Pavel Durov tries to argue that "little has changed" with Telegram
Samsung can't even make its thinnest foldable without Chinese help
Samsung can't even make its thinnest foldable without Chinese help
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless