Bluetooth keyboard case for the Apple iPhone needs a holiday miracle to get funded
Do you remember the Typo? This was a special case for the Apple iPhone that came with a dedicated physical QWERTY keyboard. It was created by T.V. personality Ryan Seacrest and launched in 2014. On the surface, the Typo seemed like a great idea. However, Seacrest made a huge blunder; because he personally used BlackBerry phones when the Typo was designed, the QWERTY keys on product bore more than a passing resemblance to the physical QWERTY found on BlackBerry handsets, specifically the one on the BlackBerry Q10.
The Physibo claims to reduce typing errors while allowing users to employ "blind touch" to type. Despite its thin and lightweight form factor, the accessory did manage to pass a six-foot drop test; this is important since the Physibo is a case after all.
As great as it sounds, it is going to take a last-minute surge to get the funding required to produce the case. With eight days left in the Kickstarter campaign (it expires on December 21, 2019, at 3:33 PM EST), the Physibo has raised only $1,486 of the $200,000 funding goal. Should a miracle happen (this is the season for it), the product would ship in February with an MSRP of $129.99. If it doesn't get the funding, the Physibo will go the way of the Typo.
1 Comment
1. j_grouchy
Posts: 187; Member since: Nov 08, 2016
posted on 1 min ago 0
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):