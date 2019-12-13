Accessories iOS Apple

Bluetooth keyboard case for the Apple iPhone needs a holiday miracle to get funded

Alan Friedman by Alan Friedman   /  Dec 13, 2019, 12:12 PM
Bluetooth keyboard case for the Apple iPhone needs a holiday miracle to get funded
Do you remember the Typo? This was a special case for the Apple iPhone that came with a dedicated physical QWERTY keyboard. It was created by T.V. personality Ryan Seacrest and launched in 2014. On the surface, the Typo seemed like a great idea. However, Seacrest made a huge blunder; because he personally used BlackBerry phones when the Typo was designed, the QWERTY keys on product bore more than a passing resemblance to the physical QWERTY found on BlackBerry handsets, specifically the one on the BlackBerry Q10.

After BlackBerry went to court to block the Typo, the Typo 2 was announced. If Seacrest and company made any changes to placate BlackBerry on the updated version, we couldn't find them. Eventually, Typo was forced to pay BlackBerry $860,000 and went out of business.

What brings up this interesting story is a Kickstarter campaign for a new case that fits the iPhone X, iPhone XS, and iPhone 11 Pro. Called the Physibo, which is a play on the phrase "Physical Keyboard" (Physibro might have been a better choice), the product is being billed as a Bluetooth keyboard case that claims to be "the only one of its kind currently on the market." The company says that the Physibo "is a keyboard accessory aimed to enable iPhone users to continue to enjoy stronger, more convenient BlackBerry-like typing."

The Physibo claims to reduce typing errors while allowing users to employ "blind touch" to type. Despite its thin and lightweight form factor, the accessory did manage to pass a six-foot drop test; this is important since the Physibo is a case after all.


As great as it sounds, it is going to take a last-minute surge to get the funding required to produce the case. With eight days left in the Kickstarter campaign (it expires on December 21, 2019, at 3:33 PM EST), the Physibo has raised only $1,486 of the $200,000 funding goal. Should a miracle happen (this is the season for it), the product would ship in February with an MSRP of $129.99. If it doesn't get the funding, the Physibo will go the way of the Typo.
$599.99 Apple iPhone X on Amazon
$899.99 Apple iPhone XS on Amazon

Related phones

8.8

Apple iPhone X
9.7

Apple iPhone XS
9.0

Apple iPhone 11 Pro

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

1 Comment

j_grouchy
Reply

1. j_grouchy

Posts: 187; Member since: Nov 08, 2016

I thought we were well past the "don't get rid of the physical keyboard!" days.

posted on 1 min ago

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

att-5g-network-launch-coverage-availability-devices
AT&T's real 5G network is live in 10 cities, coming to many more in 2020
samsung-galaxy-note-10-plus-android-10-update-rollout
Samsung kicks off global Android 10 updates for Note 10 and Note 10+
samsung-galaxy-a71-a51-specs-price-release-date
Samsung's new Galaxy A71 and A51 are official with '3D Glasstic' design, quad cameras
moto-g8-power-5000mah-battery-fcc-confirmation
Road warriors, rejoice: a Moto G8 Power with a 5,000mAh battery is likely around the corner
apple-iphone-12-price-hike-2020
Apple's 2020 iPhones will be more expensive, but not by much
These-are-the-Phones-We-Used-and-Loved-the-Most-in-2019
These are the phones we used and loved the most in 2019
PhoneArena-2019-Awards-Best-Camera-Phones
PhoneArena 2019 Awards: Best Camera Phones
phonearena-2019-awards-best-phones-of-the-year
PhoneArena 2019 Awards: Best phones of the year

Popular stories

t-mobile-sprint-merger-pricing-promises-undermined-lawsuit
T-Mobile's post-merger pricing commitments may have been undermined by Sprint exec
Download-FitbitOS-4.1-update-Versa-smartwatches
Fitbit OS 4.1 update rolling out to all compatible smartwatches in the US
T-Mobile-will-reportedly-lower-the-price-it-pays-for-Sprint
T-Mobile expected to revise lower the price it will pay for Sprint
google-pixel-4-att-deal-new-line-monthly-installments
Here's how you can get Google's Pixel 4 at a measly $150 overall (no trade-in required)
galaxy-s11-leaks-samsung-exclusive-108MP-camera-sensor
The Galaxy S11 leaks in a test mule case, flaunting a Samsung-exclusive 108MP sensor
Apple-to-name-iPhone-SE-sequel-iPhone-9
Apple's next handset will reportedly be the iPhone 9
T-Mobiles-merger-trial-distraction-sparks-joy-for-AT-T
T-Mobile's merger trial 'distraction' sparks joy in AT&T execs
Android-Auto-update-customize-app-drawer
Android Auto now lets you customize your app drawer

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless