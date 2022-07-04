Free BlueStacks X cloud service lets you stream Android games on your computer





The kicker is that Bluestack X is a cloud gaming service, so you don't need anything fancy to run your favorite games for mobile on your PC. You can either use the mobile game streaming emulator online, or download the Bluestack X app to your computer.





The Bluestacks X streaming service is provided via a partnership with mobile cloud firm Now.gg and is free for general use, though the initial game selection is limited to about 60 titles and counting every week. Why, yes, PUBG is included, why do you ask?





The downloadable Bluestacks X mobile game emulator allows for the much more comprehensive set of titles that is available on the Play Store, with the caveat that you have to run them on your own machine, rather than stream through Amazon’s AWS Graviton servers where the cloud-based gaming is hosted.











Besides the obvious advantages of playing games on a bigger screen, you'll also have the option to play with a keyboard and a mouse, which is a far cry from the mobile experience, even if you hook peripherals.

The famed Bluestacks service that lets you run Android application from the Play Store on the larger screen of your computer, has recently come up with the Bluestacks X option that lets you stream Android games there as well.